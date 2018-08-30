Volleyball: Cardinals plan a culture change

The Cardinals were swept by the Division 2 St. Croix Central Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 30, but Cardinals' head coach Kelli Schlegel was filled with optimism after her team's 3-0 loss.

"Our net play was really good, we were blocking, we were swinging," Schlegel said, listing her team's strength against the Panthers.

On top of their strong play at the net, the Cardinals never gave in to SCC's momentum swings and made the 2017 WIAA sectional runners-up work for every point they earned.

Schlegel doesn't see negativity being an issue for this year's Cardinal squad.

"I think this is a pretty positive group all together," Schlegel said. "They're all stepping up and not taking that negativity, and that's a big thing that we talk about, because being hard on themselves as well as their teammates is just not something we need to do."

The Cardinals kept the Panthers within reach in Set 1 on Thursday, but soon watched a four-point deficit double behind the serving of SCC's Khloe Martinez and the superior attacks from left-side hitter Abby Widiker.

The Cardinals remained poised and eager to huddle together to applaud each volley that went their way even when the Panthers jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in Set 2. A Lexi Johansen kill allowed for a quick Spring Valley sideout, but the Panthers used a 6-0 run to take a 16-6 lead and an eventual 25-12 Set 2 win.

Johansen was often a momentum inducer for the Cardinals with her smart ball placement and strong blocking.

"Lexi is a leader all around, and she's been one of our best passers, considering she doesn't play in the back row too often," Schlegel said. "She's one of those girls who wants to win, and she pushes herself to be a successful athlete."

SCC jumped to another aggressive lead early in Set 3 with four straight aces from Martinez and two more Widiker kills, indicating that the Cardinals' serve receive and coverage is a work in progress. The Cardinals managed to get within seven points of the Panthers with a Johansen tip to set the score of the final set at 14-7. However, the Panthers' hitting and serving continued to force the Cardinals to send over free balls to keep volleys alive, allowing the Panthers to run an unchallenged offense behind the setting of Karlee Martinez and her top-notch hitters — Katherine Cottrell, Katie Larson and Widiker.

Cardinals' rookie setter sophomore Jasmine Ortner did a fine job tracking down the ball, and her hitters reciprocated her efforts by adjusting to off-the-net sets.

The Cardinals never got within seven points of the Panthers for the remainder of the 25-14 Panthers' set win, but gave their fans a relentless product to be proud of in the non-conference match.

But the Cardinals won't be satisfied with looking back at the 2018 season as one in which they solely excelled at keeping their heads up. They're ready to achieve their attainable goal of changing the culture of Spring Valley girls' sports.

"I think it's a culture in Spring Valley sports that girls' sports aren't very competitive," Schlegel said.

The Spring Valley native grew up when Cardinal girls' teams were accustomed to contending for conference championships. Now, she wants to turn that distant memory into a reality for her girls.

"I think it's a general consensus to get back up there, and the girls realize that that comes with hard work and dedication.

"I think these girls really want to be in that area and be able to be successful, but it's just that constant reminder that they have the opportunity to take it. They're talented girls and they can do well if they put their minds to it."

The Cardinals plan to take another stride in their journey to make a name for their program in their next game on Thursday, Sept. 6 at Baldwin-Woodville High School.