Volleyball: Kado leads Cardinals in sweep

Kado recorded 12 kills on her 15 attack attempts for a .667 hitting percentage, and added three total blocks to her front-row contributions. Kado and Quinn Anderson led the Cardinals with three service aces apiece.

Setter Jasmine Ortner assisted 23 of the Cardinals' 24 total kills.

In the back row, libero Karley Schilling led the way with 12 digs, while teammate Madeline Matthys followed close behind with 11 of her own.

The Cardinals are now 7-8 on the season and 3-0 in conference play and will continue their season on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Mondovi (4-4, 1-1).

Elk Mound 3, Plum City 0

The Elk Mound Mounders made things difficult for the Plum City Blue Devils in the teams' first best-of-five Dunn-St. Croix Conference match of the season.

The Mounders (6-3, 1-0) sent the Blue Devils (0-6, 0-1) home with set losses of 25-6, 25-7 and 25-6, and were led by middle hitter Morgan Radtke who was 14-for-19 on her attack attempts.

The Blue Devils struggled to respond to the Mounders' serving and gave up 18 points on service aces. Kortnee Halgren led the way with seven aces, while Hailey Blaskowski contributed six.

Plum City will travel to their rival Elmwood Raiders' court on Tuesday, Sept. 18, for their next conference matchup.