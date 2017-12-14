SVE Cardinals show improvements at Dells Classic
The Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team came home with a 3-2 record on the day at the 2017 Dells Duals Classic.
The Cardinals beat Lomira 40-39, defeated both New Lisbon and Adams-Friendship 42-30, lost to Whitnall 30-42, and also fell to Iowa-Grant 27-34 in their last dual of the day.
The Cardinals ended up in a three-way tie in their pool with Lomira and Whitnall, which was ultimately decided by which team had the most individual wins. The Cardinals received a third-place finish, and faced Iowa-Grant in their crossover match.
"It was a pretty good day," head coach Bill Hofacker said.
After the long day, Hofacker said his wrestlers were pretty tired Saturday night.
"Especially the freshmen; they weren't used to having that many matches in one day," Hofacker said.
Both Jarod Rielly and Santana Schlegel finished with 5-0 records at the tournament.
SVE continues their season on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Turtle Lake for their first non-tournament dual of the season.
Hofacker said his team is looking forward to their first dual, especially the younger guys. "They've never been in those dual atmospheres," Hofacker said. "It's a lot of fun."
Hofacker said his team will continue to work on the same things — getting off the bottom and getting sharper on their feet — but said his team seems to be getting better all the time.
"Practice is starting to get long," Hofacker said. "The season will get funner now."