SVE Cardinals show improvements at Dells Classic

The Cardinals ended up in a three-way tie in their pool with Lomira and Whitnall, which was ultimately decided by which team had the most individual wins. The Cardinals received a third-place finish, and faced Iowa-Grant in their crossover match.

"It was a pretty good day," head coach Bill Hofacker said.

After the long day, Hofacker said his wrestlers were pretty tired Saturday night.

"Especially the freshmen; they weren't used to having that many matches in one day," Hofacker said.

Both Jarod Rielly and Santana Schlegel finished with 5-0 records at the tournament.

SVE continues their season on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Turtle Lake for their first non-tournament dual of the season.

Hofacker said his team is looking forward to their first dual, especially the younger guys. "They've never been in those dual atmospheres," Hofacker said. "It's a lot of fun."

Hofacker said his team will continue to work on the same things — getting off the bottom and getting sharper on their feet — but said his team seems to be getting better all the time.

"Practice is starting to get long," Hofacker said. "The season will get funner now."