From a Panther to a Bison: Stuhl commits to NDSU

According to Stuhl, he hasn't always found success on the mat. The now senior wrestler began wrestling in kindergarten. Stuhl remembers that his older brother Alex and his younger brother Charlie would both make it to youth state every single year, and said that he was an above .500 wrestler, but never good enough to join his brothers at the state tournament.

"I remember one time before sixth grade, my dad told me, 'You gotta change how you're wrestling if you ever want to be better than what you are right now,'" Stuhl recalled.

After that, Stuhl made it to youth state in sixth grade, and has qualified for a state tournament every year since.

The 138-pound Ellsworth wrestler is now a three-time state champion at the varsity level and has a career record of 135-11 after the recent Eau Claire North Husky Invite.

"As soon as I started winning more matches, I'd say, the sport itself I started to enjoy it more, and now I love everything about it, and I wouldn't trade it for anything," Stuhl said.

Due to Stuhl's obvious love and talent for the sport of wrestling, it's no surprise that the senior will continue his wrestling career at a Division I school upon his high school graduation.

Stuhl's next team: North Dakota State University Bison.

Earlier in the year, Stuhl had verbally committed to South Dakota State University, but came to the conclusion that NDSU would be a better fit for him after watching the Bison Open the weekend prior to the Monday he was supposed to sign with SDSU.

"I'm not saying I didn't feel comfortable with [SDSU], but I told them that I wanted to be 100 percent sure with my decision, and at that time I wasn't 100 percent about my decision," Stuhl said. "So I said I couldn't sign."

Stuhl called SDSU after the open to tell them he was decommitting, but it wasn't just the Bison Open that swayed Stuhl to signing with the Fargo school. NDSU took an interest in Stuhl early on.

"NDSU was the first place I looked at when I was a junior," Stuhl said. "They told me that I was the first junior they had ever brought up for an unofficial visit, usually they wait until their senior year. So I was the first one that they brought up, and that kind of felt cool."

Stuhl was also familiar with NDSU because his older brother, and his uncle, Dave Clymer, both wrestled as Bison.

"I've been there. I've looked at it. I've wrestled Fargo several times. I've visited my brother. I've been to Fargo a bunch of times so I know the campus, I know the facilities. I've seen the room several times. I've practiced in the room," Stuhl said in all certainty.

Stuhl plans on being a four-year starter at NDSU and redshirting his freshman year.

"The plan is to be able to compete against the guys for the varsity spot, and I have a good chance at competing against them."

But Stuhl knows from his brother's and his former teammate, Anders Lantz's (who now wrestles for SDSU) experiences wrestling collegiately, he'll have to kick it up a notch in order to compete at the high-caliber college level.

"They say it's hard. You can expect it to be hard," Stuhl said. "They say that in high school you probably think you're the best in the room; in college, that doesn't happen.

"You're going to get beat up, you're going to get beat up a lot, you've just got to keep working through it knowing that it's going to make you better in the long run. You're going to have your up and down days. I mean, I've heard stories of people who for like a month and a half don't even score a point in the college room."

But when asked if he's nervous about the hardships that are to come at the college level, Stuhl responded, "I don't know, it sounds fun to me."

Stuhl plans to begin training with his new team in early July to prepare for a Fargo tournament, then will take two weeks off and return home, but then it's back to NDSU for more training and summer classes.

Prior to that, Stuhl won't get away from the mat for too long between his high school and college careers. After March, Stuhl hopes to once again wrestle in Pennsylvania at a tournament his uncle took him to last year. From there he'll try and take a week or two off before training for the freestyle and Greco state tournament that's held the first week in May.

"They say it's good to take time off the mat, but it's hard for me," Stuhl said. "It really is."

This level of dedication is foreign to many young athletes, but with a smile on his face and zeal in his eyes, Stuhl described his passion for wrestling and why he's willing to give so much of his time to the sport he loves.

"No matter what, even if you're the underdog, you can win. You could be winning by 14 points and still lose if you get pinned. One move could change the match. I think that's awesome," Stuhl said. "I like team sports and all, and obviously wrestling can be a team sport for duals, but I like how it's an individual sport when it comes down to it. Meaning it's you versus your opponent, and you can't blame people for your mistakes. It's either all or nothing, you take the blame for everything or you take the win. You can't really rely on anybody else, so you've just got to go out there and do what you do."

Stuhl has taken the win, and has fulfilled his dream of becoming a collegiate wrestler.