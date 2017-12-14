VIDEO: Ellsworth takes down Somerset 64-6

Ellsworth's Bailey Poellinger, Owen Matzek, Sam Stuhl, Jared Lansing and Caleb Linder all pinned their opponents.

The Panthers received forfeits at 113, 170 and 220 weight classes.

Ellsworth heads to Rochester on Friday, Dec. 15 for the 31st Annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament held Friday and Saturday. Weigh-ins are scheduled for 12 p.m., and wrestling will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Full individual results of Thursday's dual against Somerset will be up on Friday, Dec. 15.