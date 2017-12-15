Wrestling roundup: Thursday and Friday night results

Bailey Poellinger, Owen Matzek, Sam Stuhl, Jared Lansing and Caleb Linder all pinned their Spartan opponents.

"The kids wrestled well," assistant coach Rob Heller said. "They do exactly what coach Matzek says to do; they're trying to extend their lead, they're trying to finish periods on top. I'm proud of the kids."

Next, the Panthers head to Rochester for the Minnesota Christmas Tournament held Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

"Coach Matzek did a good job of coaching the kids like he does every week, and told the kids, 'Make sure you approach every match the same way whether it's a regular weekend tournament, the Christmas Tournament, sectional finals, state finals, whatever,'" Heller said about keeping the team focused on their home dual before zoning in on the Christmas Tournament.

"Our coaches tell us to not underestimate anyone and to take it one step at a time," Linder said.

Linder said that competing back-to-back-to-back days does get exhausting, but said, "That's what we train for."

"It's pretty fun," Linder said about competing three days in a row. "You get to wrestle three days in a row and be with your friends."

"These guys have been wrestling since they were in diapers; they love the sport, so it's not too difficult to motivate them to wrestle," Heller said. "And I think they'd rather be wrestling matches anyways than wrestling in practice."

Christmas Tournament Session I results:

106: First round: Bailey Poellinger over Austin Kalina (Eagan) (Dec 7-1). Second round: Blake West (Owatonna, MN) over Poellinger (Dec 5-2)

113: First round: Derrick Cardinal (Forest Lake, MN) over Carter Huppert (Fall 3:48)

120: First round: Charlie Stuhl received a bye. Second round: Stuhl over Ben Wynia (Moundsview, MN) (Fall 3:04). Third round: Stuhl over Kaden Nelson (Owatonna) (Dec 11-6).

126: First round: Jared Toenjes over Dante Lopez (Albert Lea, MN) (Fall 4:31).

132: First round: Owen Matzek received a bye. Second Round: O. Matzek over Tanner Paulson (Kason-Mantorville, MN) (Dec 7-5).

138: First round: Sam Stuhl received a bye. Second round: Stuhl over Mikael Kolosso (Kaukauna) (Fall 4:52).

145: First round: Jared Lansing received a bye. Second round: Lansing over Dylan Anderson (Apple Valley, MN) (Dec 4-0).

152: First round: Sawyer Hamilton received a bye. Second round: Hamilton over Vincent Mosher (Prior Lake, MN) (MD 8-0).

160: First round: Cedric Kosnopfal over Luke Weierke (Farmington, MN) (Fall 1:58).

170: First round: Dalton George received a bye. Second round: over Jon Huss (Scott West, MN) (Dec 7-4).

220: First round: Logan Peterson over Dedric Burger (Rochester Mayo, MN) (Dec 7-0).

285: First round: Nick Pierce (St. Francis, MN) over Caleb Linder (Dec 1-0).

As of 6:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, Ellsworth is in fifth place with 59 team points between fourth-place Scott West (60.5 points) and sixth-place Owatonna (58 points).

Session II weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and quarterfinals, semifinals and wrestlebacks will begin at 9:30 a.m.

New Richmond 45, Prescott 24

106: Ryan Pederson (PRES) over Matt Harle (NR) (Dec 5-0)

113: Ethan Tulip (PRES) over Tyler Harris (NR) (Fall 2:16)

120: Prescott forfeited

126: Trevor Hildebrandt (NR) over Nicholas Hillyer (PRES) (Fall 1:47)

132: Brandon Dennis (NR) over Mason Cable (PRES) (Dec 5-2)

138: Tyler Dennis (NR) over Blake Atherton (PRES) (Fall 3:53)

145: Cody Atherton (PRES) over Dylan Minke (NR) (Dec 5-3)

152: Dylan Wachter (NR) over Brett Nelson (PRES) (Fall 1:23)

145: Exhibition: Joe Powers (NR) over Isaiah Tulip (PRES) (Dec 12-10)

145: Exhibition: Isaiah Tulip (PRES) over Sam LaPean (NR) (Fall 4:38)

160: Christian Moeller (NR) over Andrew Shelstad (PRES) (Dec 9-5)

170: Nathan Fehlen (NR) over Alex Ewing (PRES) (Fall 1:41)

182: Joe Schulte (PRES) over Jake LaVenture (NR) (Dec 5-4)

195: Ty Sanford (PRES) over Travis Messer (NR) (Fall 2:50)

220: Prescott forfeited

285: Shawn Thomason (PRES) over Anders LeMire (NR) (Dec 3-0)

The Cardinals have a two-week break from competition before they head to River Falls for the Northern Badger Classic held Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29.

Spring Valley/Elmwood dual results against Turtle Lake have not been submitted yet, but will be posted online once made available.