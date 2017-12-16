Christmas Tournament semifinals update

Sam Stuhl also wrestled in the semifinal round on Saturday, Dec. 16, and defeated Apple Valley's Brady Gross in overtime (SV-1 7-5). Sam will now wrestle in the 138-pound championship match against Cael Carlson (11-0) of Willmar.

Jared Lansing remains alive in the consolation bracket after pinning Simley's Antonio Everett (2:02), and beating Troy Pleski (11-1) of Forest Lake (TB-1 5-4). The 145-pound Ellsworth junior will now wrestle Tim Stapleton (11-2) of Waconia in the third-place match.

As of 3 p.m., Ellsworth is in 14th place with 106 team points. Simley leads all teams with 164 points.