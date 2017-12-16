Search
    Ellsworth 16th of 39 at MN Christmas Tournament

    By Katie Davidson Today at 9:37 p.m.
    Senior Sam Stuhl was the 138-pound runner-up at the 31st Annual MN Christmas Tournament. Stuhl lost to Cael Carlson of Willmar by a 4-1 decision in the championship match. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 3
    Ellsworth's 120-pounder, Charlie Stuhl, finished in sixth place at the MN Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16. Stuhl was defeated by Minnetonka's Boyd Mumbuwa in the fifth-place match. Katie Davidson / RiverTowns Multimedia2 / 3
    Jared Lansing took fourth in the 145-pound weight class after losing to Waconia's Tim Stapleton. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    The Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team finished 16th of 39 teams at the 31st Annual MN Christmas Tournament, and sent three wrestlers to the finals.

    In the finals, Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was defeated by Boyd Mumbuwa (5-2) of Minnetonka in the 120-pound fifth-place match (MD 9-1).

    Sam Stuhl (13-1) finished as the 138-pound runner-up after losing (Dec. 4-1) to Willmar's Cael Carlson (12-0).

    Jared Lasing (15-2) was the final Panther to wrestle in the finals, and he finished in fourth place in his weight class. The 145-pound junior was beat by Tim Stapleton (12-2) of Waconia (TF-1.5 5:39 (17-2)).

    The Panthers collected 106 team points at the tournament.

    Anoka, MN won the tournament with 175.5 points, just edging Simley, MN who finished with 175 team points.

    ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

    106: Bailey Poellinger (9-4) was 3-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville, MN.

    113: Carter Huppert (5-4) was 0-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, MN.

    120: Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was 3-3 at the tournament, and finished in sixth place.

    126: Jared Toenjes (6-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Josh Miley of Willmar, MN.

    132: Owen Matzek (11-2) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Kieler Carlson of Forest Lake, MN.

    138: Sam Stuhl (13-1) was 4-1 at the tournament, and finished in second place.

    145: Jared Lansing (15-2) was 5-2 at the tournament, and finished in fourth place.

    152: Sawyer Hamilton (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fenton of Pipestone, MN.

    160: Cedric Kosnopfal (8-5) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, MN.

    170: Dalton George (10-4) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

    220: Logan Peterson (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Andrew Reigstad of Willmar.

    285: Caleb Linder (10-3) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fiers of Holmen, WI.

