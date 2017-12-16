Ellsworth 16th of 39 at MN Christmas Tournament
The Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team finished 16th of 39 teams at the 31st Annual MN Christmas Tournament, and sent three wrestlers to the finals.
In the finals, Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was defeated by Boyd Mumbuwa (5-2) of Minnetonka in the 120-pound fifth-place match (MD 9-1).
Sam Stuhl (13-1) finished as the 138-pound runner-up after losing (Dec. 4-1) to Willmar's Cael Carlson (12-0).
Jared Lasing (15-2) was the final Panther to wrestle in the finals, and he finished in fourth place in his weight class. The 145-pound junior was beat by Tim Stapleton (12-2) of Waconia (TF-1.5 5:39 (17-2)).
The Panthers collected 106 team points at the tournament.
Anoka, MN won the tournament with 175.5 points, just edging Simley, MN who finished with 175 team points.
ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
106: Bailey Poellinger (9-4) was 3-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville, MN.
113: Carter Huppert (5-4) was 0-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, MN.
120: Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was 3-3 at the tournament, and finished in sixth place.
126: Jared Toenjes (6-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Josh Miley of Willmar, MN.
132: Owen Matzek (11-2) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Kieler Carlson of Forest Lake, MN.
138: Sam Stuhl (13-1) was 4-1 at the tournament, and finished in second place.
145: Jared Lansing (15-2) was 5-2 at the tournament, and finished in fourth place.
152: Sawyer Hamilton (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fenton of Pipestone, MN.
160: Cedric Kosnopfal (8-5) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, MN.
170: Dalton George (10-4) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
220: Logan Peterson (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Andrew Reigstad of Willmar.
285: Caleb Linder (10-3) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fiers of Holmen, WI.