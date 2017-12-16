Ellsworth 16th of 39 at MN Christmas Tournament

In the finals, Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was defeated by Boyd Mumbuwa (5-2) of Minnetonka in the 120-pound fifth-place match (MD 9-1).

Sam Stuhl (13-1) finished as the 138-pound runner-up after losing (Dec. 4-1) to Willmar's Cael Carlson (12-0).

Jared Lasing (15-2) was the final Panther to wrestle in the finals, and he finished in fourth place in his weight class. The 145-pound junior was beat by Tim Stapleton (12-2) of Waconia (TF-1.5 5:39 (17-2)).

The Panthers collected 106 team points at the tournament.

Anoka, MN won the tournament with 175.5 points, just edging Simley, MN who finished with 175 team points.

ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

106: Bailey Poellinger (9-4) was 3-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville, MN.

113: Carter Huppert (5-4) was 0-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, MN.

120: Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was 3-3 at the tournament, and finished in sixth place.

126: Jared Toenjes (6-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Josh Miley of Willmar, MN.

132: Owen Matzek (11-2) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Kieler Carlson of Forest Lake, MN.

138: Sam Stuhl (13-1) was 4-1 at the tournament, and finished in second place.

145: Jared Lansing (15-2) was 5-2 at the tournament, and finished in fourth place.

152: Sawyer Hamilton (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fenton of Pipestone, MN.

160: Cedric Kosnopfal (8-5) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, MN.

170: Dalton George (10-4) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

220: Logan Peterson (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Andrew Reigstad of Willmar.

285: Caleb Linder (10-3) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fiers of Holmen, WI.