Cardinals recognize progress despite third dual loss

"The final scores of our dual meets do not do justice to how well we are wrestling," Prescott's head coach Jordan Poirier said. "We are starting out 12 points in the hole before the dual even starts."

Poirier is pleased to see how closely his wrestlers have been able to compete with some of the better Middle Border Conference teams despite having open weights, and pointed to three of his wrestlers whose performances stood out in Thursday night's dual.

"Joe Schulte continues to wrestle well and earned a big win over a very good wrestler," Poirier said. "Joey's offense is picking up and has looked very good on his feet."

The 182-pound wrestler picked up a 5-4 decision over NR's Jake LaVenture in one of his closest matches of the season.

Poirier also recognized Ty Sanford's consistently sound wrestling.

"Ty Sanford impresses me every time he takes the mat," Poirier said. "His ability to pin people and be a hammer on top is going to continue to propel him forward."

Finally, Poirier mentioned one of his wrestlers who has gotten less attention this season than Schulte or Sanford — Cody Atherton.

"Cody Atherton got a big win over a quality opponent," Poirier said. "Cody has faced some of the toughest competition so far this year. That win went a long way for his confidence."

Poirier's team will continue to build its confidence over their two-week break from competition before they head to River Falls for the Northern Badger Classic held Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29.

New Richmond 45, Prescott 24

106: Ryan Pederson (PRES) over Matt Harle (NR) (Dec 5-0)

113: Ethan Tulip (PRES) over Tyler Harris (NR) (Fall 2:16)

120: Prescott forfeited

126: Trevor Hildebrandt (NR) over Nicholas Hillyer (PRES) (Fall 1:47)

132: Brandon Dennis (NR) over Mason Cable (PRES) (Dec 5-2)

138: Tyler Dennis (NR) over Blake Atherton (PRES) (Fall 3:53)

145: Cody Atherton (PRES) over Dylan Minke (NR) (Dec 5-3)

152: Dylan Wachter (NR) over Brett Nelson (PRES) (Fall 1:23)

145: Exhibition: Joe Powers (NR) over Isaiah Tulip (PRES) (Dec 12-10)

145: Exhibition: Isaiah Tulip (PRES) over Sam LaPean (NR) (Fall 4:38)

160: Christian Moeller (NR) over Andrew Shelstad (PRES) (Dec 9-5)

170: Nathan Fehlen (NR) over Alex Ewing (PRES) (Fall 1:41)

182: Joe Schulte (PRES) over Jake LaVenture (NR) (Dec 5-4)

195: Ty Sanford (PRES) over Travis Messer (NR) (Fall 2:50)

220: Prescott forfeited

285: Shawn Thomason (PRES) over Anders LeMire (NR) (Dec 3-0)

Spring Valley/Elmwood's dual against Turtle Lake scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 was cancelled due to Turtle Lake's low numbers.