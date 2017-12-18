The Panthers wrestling team finished 16th of 39 teams at the 31st Annual MN Christmas Tournament held in Rochester, where they faced teams whose high school's more than double their enrollment numbers such as Anoka (enrollment 2,294), Apple Valley (enrollment 1,723), Minnetonka (enrollment 3,017) and Simley (enrollment 1,114).

Despite the tough competition, the Panthers were able to send three of their wrestlers—Charlie Stuhl, Sam Stuhl and Jared Lansing — to the finals, but Ellsworth went 0-3 in their final matches of the tournament.

"I'm proud of [Charlie, Sam and Jared] who found the grit and the will to place in this tournament," Matzek said.

Despite their huge accomplishments, Matzek's three final wrestlers still took their last losses roughly.

"I just told them, 'today's done; today's going to suck,'" Matzek said. "I told them they can be disappointed, but they can't be dejected — those are two different things."

In the finals, Charlie (12-3) was defeated by Boyd Mumbuwa (5-2) of Minnetonka in the 120-pound fifth-place match (MD 9-1). There were 32 wrestlers in the 120-pound bracket.

This was Charlie's second time placing at the competitive Christmas Tournament, which Matzek said, "is a hard thing to do."

Sam (13-1) finished as the 138-pound runner-up after losing (Dec. 4-1) to Willmar's Cael Carlson (12-0). The senior wrestler suffered a knee sprain in the second period of his championship match, but continued to wrestle on after having a trainer look at his knee.

"He'll be sore tomorrow, but he'll work through it," Matzek said following Sam's match.

The championship loss was Sam's first loss since his sophomore season.

"It's going to happen," Matzek said about Sam's loss, "and I would much rather have it happen here than at the state tournament in February. He's going to learn from that experience, and get some takeaways from it."

Jared Lasing (15-2) was the final Panther to wrestle in the finals, and he finished in fourth place in his weight class. The 145-pound junior was beat by Tim Stapleton (12-2) of Waconia (TF-1.5 5:39 (17-2)).

"Jared had a great tournament," Matzek said on Lansing's fourth-place finish. "He wrestled the best he's wrestled in an Ellsworth singlet this weekend, so it's fun to see him progress and do some things that I haven't seen him do before."

Matzek also talked about Dalton George's stellar performance in the 170-pound bracket.

"He wrestled the best I've seen him wrestle in two years this weekend," Matzek said.

George lost to the No. 1-ranked 170-pounder in Iowa, Kolton Bartow of Wahlert Catholic, and then lost to a returning state place-winner in Minnesota, Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, by slim margins.

"These guys competed," Matzek said. "No guy was totally out of their league by coming here."

Matzek's Panthers collected 106 team points at the tournament, and were within 12.5 points of the 10th-place team, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn.

"For us to come in as a small school and to compete at this level, that's a testament to our community as a whole," Matzek said.

Anoka, Minn. won the tournament with 175.5 points, just edging Simley, Minn. who finished with 175 team points.

Matzek said that now is not the time for his wrestlers to ask, "What should I have done differently?" but rather, "What am I going to do moving forward, individually and as a team?"

The Panthers will return to Rochester for their next tournament, The Clash, held Dec. 29-30 where they'll see more of the best Midwest wrestling teams.

ELLSWORTH INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

106: Bailey Poellinger (9-4) was 3-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville, MN.

113: Carter Huppert (5-4) was 0-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville, MN.

120: Charlie Stuhl (12-3) was 3-3 at the tournament, and finished in sixth place.

126: Jared Toenjes (6-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Josh Miley of Willmar, MN.

132: Owen Matzek (11-2) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Kieler Carlson of Forest Lake, MN.

138: Sam Stuhl (13-1) was 4-1 at the tournament, and finished in second place.

145: Jared Lansing (15-2) was 5-2 at the tournament, and finished in fourth place.

152: Sawyer Hamilton (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fenton of Pipestone, MN.

160: Cedric Kosnopfal (8-5) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Sam Nordquist of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, MN.

170: Dalton George (10-4) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Hayden Voxland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

220: Logan Peterson (8-4) was 1-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Andrew Reigstad of Willmar.

285: Caleb Linder (10-3) was 2-2 at the tournament, and was eliminated by Jesse Fiers of Holmen, WI.