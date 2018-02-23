WIAA wrestling: Ronnfeldt hands Sanford first loss

Ronnfeldt (Sr., 42-9) took down the Prescott senior in the opening minutes of the 195-pound battle, and controlled the top position for the majority of the match.

Sanford (Sr., 35-5) managed a late reversal to get within three, but watched as the final seconds ticked down, realizing he wouldn't be moving onto the finals.

Sanford returns to the mat on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the consolation semifinals. He'll face Grafton's Alec Davis (Jr., 42-8) in his first match of the day.

Ronnfeldt will wrestle Saint Croix Central's Ryan Larson (Jr., 19-2) in the 195-pound state championship match.