WIAA wrestling: Sanford brings home third-place finish

"I'm just really happy to go out with a win," Sanford said after his last high school wrestling match. "Obviously I'm a little disappointed I didn't win [the title], but I'll take it. It's better than last year."

Sanford came out hungry in his third day of state wrestling after losing to Stephen Ronnfeldt (Sr., 42-9) of Prairie Du Chien in Friday night's semifinals. The Prescott senior sent Grafton's Alec Davis (Jr., 42-10) to the fifth-place match by defeating him 11-4 in a bout that was Sanford's from the start.

With the win, Sanford advanced to the Division 2 195-pound third-place match where he took on Marcus Orlandoni (So., 40-8) of North Fond Du Lac/Saint Mary's Springs for the second time in the tournament.

Just like their first matchup in the state quarterfinals, Sanford claimed a 2-0 victory over Orlandoni by riding him out and maintaining top position.

"Knowing what happened last match, I knew I could ride him out," Sanford said. "Just making sure I didn't get taken down in the first period was huge."

"It's bittersweet," Sanford's head coach Jordan Poirier said after the consolation finals. "Ty has been fun to coach. He's coachable, and he's going to be missed in the wrestling room."

Sanford finished his Prescott career with a 37-5 senior-season record and a third-place state finish, which he's rightfully proud of.

While smiling, Sanford said, "Third is pretty awesome."