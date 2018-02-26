GALLERY: 2018 WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament

Sam Stuhl signs an autograph for a young fan after winning his fourth individual state title. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 17

Jared Lansing and Sam Stuhl await their finals matches. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson 2 / 17

Ty Sanford (Sr., 37-5) pinned Cameron Caldwell (Sr., 28-10) three minutes and 32 seconds into his preliminary match on Thursday, Feb. 22. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 17

Sam Stuhl (Sr., 41-1) began his state tournament run with a pin over Denmark's Ethan Schwartz (Fr., 36-10) on Friday, Feb. 23. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 17

Carter Merth finished his junior season with a 26-13 record after losing to Grayson Vandenbush on Thursday, Feb. 22 in his state tournament preliminary match. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 17

Sam Stuhl (Sr., 41-1) finished his individual high school career atop the podium at the Kohl Center. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 17

Dalton George (Sr., 31-9) claimed a 12-3 major decision over Somerset's Garrett Hecht on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the Division 2 170-pound fifth-place match. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson 7 / 17

Spring Valley/Elmwood's Carter Merth was eliminated in the preliminary round of the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22. Merth was defeated 7-3 by Random Lake's Grayson Vandenbush. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 17

Owen Matzek (Sr., 33-9) lost 6-0 to Joey Bianchi in his quarterfinal match on Friday, Feb. 23. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 17

Ty Sanford took third place at the 2018 WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament after defeating Marcus Orlandoni by a 2-0 decision on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson 11 / 17

Cedric Kosnopfal (Jr., 28-16) defeated Wyatt Wenninger (Jr., 35-10) by a 3-1 sudden victory decision in his preliminary match on Thursday, Feb. 22. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 17

Jared Lansing (Jr., 41-6) advanced to the 145-pound finals after beating Ryan Hannah (Sr., 47-3) by a 2-1 decision on Friday, Feb. 23. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 17

Charlie Stuhl (So., 33-9) was beaten by Lucas Schevikhoven by a 13-3 major decision in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 23. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 17

Dalton George (Sr., 31-9) advanced to the consolation semifinals after beating Joe Lindsley (Sr., 30-8) 6-4 on Friday, Feb. 23. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 17