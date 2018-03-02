VIDEO: Panthers en route to Madison
The time is now for the Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team to put their season-long March mentality into action.
The Ellsworth Panthers are on their way to the long-awaited moment of their season — the 2018 WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament.
The Panthers were sent off with a pep fest at Ellsworth High School, then were greeted by family members at East End Park before heading out to Madison.
Ellsworth will compete in the state semifinals at the UW Field House on Saturday, March 3 against Chilton/Hilbert at 10 a.m. The state finals will follow at 3 p.m.