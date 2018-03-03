Ellsworth (No. 1, 16-6) sent Chilton/Hilbert home by defeating the Tigers 53-6 in the Division 2 state semifinals, giving the Tigers their seventh and final dual loss of the season.

The Tigers managed two decision wins over the Panthers, but it was Ellsworth's dual from the get-go.

"These guys did what they were supposed to do," Ellsworth's head coach Mark Matzek said of his finals-bound team. "I told these guys to focus on this match and not to worry about Luxemburg-Casco until afterwards. They did it, they went out there and just laid the screws on them. It was awesome."

Logan Peterson (220), Caleb Linder (285), Carter Huppert (113), Owen Matzek (132) and Sam Stuhl (145) all won by falls.

The Panthers changed up their line-up by sending Sawyer Hamilton to 138, moving Stuhl and Jared Lansing up a class. Matzek said their line-up will remain the same for the championship match against the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans (No. 2, 21-0).

"We made some moves that we believe will make our team the most competitive team that we have," Matzek said. "We gotta do what we gotta do."

Luxemburg-Casco advanced to the finals after defeating Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 44-21 in the semis. The Panthers will face the Spartans in the finals at 3 p.m. for a repeat matchup of the 2017 Division 2 team state finals.

Until then, it's all about mental preparation for the Panthers as they await the biggest dual of their season.

"The guys just need to realize they have five more hours of discipline with their diet and mental preparation," Matzek said. "Then we'll hit it again next year."

2018 WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE TEAM WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS RESULTS

Ellsworth 53, Chilton/Hilbert 6

160: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Gaven Lisowe (Chilton/Hilbert) Dec 3-0

170: Connor Ekholm (Ellsworth) over Kaiden Mikalowsky (Chilton/Hilbert) Dec 8-3

182: Dalton George (Ellsworth) over Bryce Wurm (Chilton/Hilbert) Maj 12-0

195: Mathias Beyer (Chilton/Hilbert) over Ryan McGregor (Ellsworth) Dec 5-4

220: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth) over Jairet Mikalowsky (Chilton/Hilbert) Fall 3:50

285: Caleb Linder (Ellsworth) over Jacob Gehl (Chilton/Hilbert) Fall 1:18

106: Joe Boehnlein (Chilton/Hilbert) over Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) Dec 10-4

113: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Phoenix Ladd (Chilton/Hilbert) Fall 1:03

120: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Peyton Ladd (Chilton/Hilbert) Dec 11-4

126: Jon Cain (Ellsworth) over Maverik Ott (Chilton/Hilbert) Dec 8-4

132: Owen Matzek (Ellsworth) over Caleb Kopecky (Chilton/Hilbert) Fall 2:51

138: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth) over Dylan Anhalt (Chilton/Hilbert) Dec 7-1

145: Sam Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Zach Boehnlein (Chilton/Hilbert) Fall 3:47

152: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Trent Breckheimer (Chilton/Hilbert) Maj 12-0

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 21

160: Reece Worachek (Lux-Casco) over William Johnson (GET/MM) Maj 12-3

170: Jacob Zellner (Lux-Casco) over Nic Petersen (GET/MM) Maj 17-3

182: Landon Lockington (GET/MM) over Dakota Robinson (Lux-Casco) Dec 3-0

195: Bryce Burns (GET/MM) over Austin LeRoy (Lux-Casco) Fall 0:37

220: Nate Lloyd (Lux-Casco) over Sam Jansen (GET/MM) Fall 1:51

285: Josh Marciulionis (GET/MM) over Mason Ravet (Lux-Casco) Fall 4:52

106: Lucas Joniaux (Lux-Casco) over Kohl Linberg (GET/MM) Fall 1:14

113: Isaac Blohowiak (Lux-Casco) over Colton Sime (GET/MM) SV-1 6-4

120: Parker Coppens (Lux-Casco) over Bailey Fitzl (GET/MM) Dec 7-2

126: Bryce Bosman (Lux-Casco) over Jack Marley (GET/MM) Dec 10-4

132: Julian Purney (GET/MM) over Nathan Ronsman (Lux-Casco) Fall 5:35

138: Cameron Lemmens (Lux-Casco) over Bryce Blaken (GET/MM) Dec 7-3

145: Colton Worachek (Lux-Casco) over Hunter Andersen (GET/MM) Fall 4:43

152: Devan Vandenbush (Lux-Casco) over Jaden Anderson (GET/MM) Fall 1:15