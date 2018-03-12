Wrestling: Four Cardinal wrestlers receive conference honors
In previous years, wrestling teams of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference participated with the Big Rivers Conference schools for an end-of-the-season conference tournament. However, the Big Rivers decided to end that relationship beginning this season.
According to Mike DeWyre, the DSC's commissioner, with only five schools participating in the DSC, the schools decided not to "knock heads" again for a conference tourney at the end of the year and, hopefully, be a little stronger going into the WIAA Regionals.
Instead, the DSC put together lists of first and second conference teams to make sure their conference's wrestlers were still recognized for their 2017-18 accomplishments.
Jarod Rielly, a 145-pound senior on the Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team, was named to the DSC's first team, while three of his teammates received second-team honors.
Rielly finished his final season as a Cardinal wrestler with a 17-11 record.
"Over the course of my wrestling career, I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best wrestlers, competitors, teams and coaches. It is because of their inspiration, drive and hard work that I have become the wrestler I have," Rielly said. "I have immense gratitude and appreciation for the recognition of this achievement."
SVE's Santana Schlegel (Jr., 152, 28-14), Kenny Fesenmaier (Jr., 160, 27-15) and Carter Merth (Jr., 170, 26-13) were all named to the DSC's second team.
FIRST TEAM:
WEIGHT CLASS NAME SCHOOL GRADE
106 Andy Grant Glenwood City 9
113 Walker Retz Boyceville 9
120 Jake Nadeau Glenwood City 12
126 Carson Strong Glenwood City 12
132 Brad Kessler Glenwood City 12
138 Ricardo Aguilar Mondovi 12
145 Jarod Rielly Spring Valley/Elmwood 12
152 Brock Schlough Boyceville 11
160 Nick Pelke Mondovi 12
170 Justin Malean Boyceville 12
182 Tretten Joles Boyceville 9
195 Garrett Joles Boyceville 12
220 Jacob Zeilinger Durand 12
285 Noah Novotney Boyceville 12
SECOND TEAM:
106 Eli Swnson Boyceville 11
113 Brannon Humphrey Durand 12
120 Treyden Casey Durand 12
126 Nathan Stuart Boyceville 9
132 Nick Goodell Boyceville 11
138 N/A
145 Tucker Lagerstrom Glenwood City 10
152 Santana Schlegel Spring Valley/Elmwood 11
160 Kenny Fesenmaier Spring Valley/Elmwood 11
170 Carter Merth Spring Valley/Elmwood 11
182 Bryce Johnson Mondovi 12
195 Jake Kopacz Glenwood City 12
220 Nathan Pelke Mondovi 10
285 Bryce Fayerweather Glenwood City 11
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR:
195 Garrett Joles Boyceville 12