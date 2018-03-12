Wrestling: Four Cardinal wrestlers receive conference honors

According to Mike DeWyre, the DSC's commissioner, with only five schools participating in the DSC, the schools decided not to "knock heads" again for a conference tourney at the end of the year and, hopefully, be a little stronger going into the WIAA Regionals.

Instead, the DSC put together lists of first and second conference teams to make sure their conference's wrestlers were still recognized for their 2017-18 accomplishments.

Jarod Rielly, a 145-pound senior on the Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team, was named to the DSC's first team, while three of his teammates received second-team honors.

Rielly finished his final season as a Cardinal wrestler with a 17-11 record.

"Over the course of my wrestling career, I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best wrestlers, competitors, teams and coaches. It is because of their inspiration, drive and hard work that I have become the wrestler I have," Rielly said. "I have immense gratitude and appreciation for the recognition of this achievement."

SVE's Santana Schlegel (Jr., 152, 28-14), Kenny Fesenmaier (Jr., 160, 27-15) and Carter Merth (Jr., 170, 26-13) were all named to the DSC's second team.

FIRST TEAM:

WEIGHT CLASS NAME SCHOOL GRADE

106 Andy Grant Glenwood City 9

113 Walker Retz Boyceville 9

120 Jake Nadeau Glenwood City 12

126 Carson Strong Glenwood City 12

132 Brad Kessler Glenwood City 12

138 Ricardo Aguilar Mondovi 12

145 Jarod Rielly Spring Valley/Elmwood 12

152 Brock Schlough Boyceville 11

160 Nick Pelke Mondovi 12

170 Justin Malean Boyceville 12

182 Tretten Joles Boyceville 9

195 Garrett Joles Boyceville 12

220 Jacob Zeilinger Durand 12

285 Noah Novotney Boyceville 12

SECOND TEAM:

106 Eli Swnson Boyceville 11

113 Brannon Humphrey Durand 12

120 Treyden Casey Durand 12

126 Nathan Stuart Boyceville 9

132 Nick Goodell Boyceville 11

138 N/A

145 Tucker Lagerstrom Glenwood City 10

152 Santana Schlegel Spring Valley/Elmwood 11

160 Kenny Fesenmaier Spring Valley/Elmwood 11

170 Carter Merth Spring Valley/Elmwood 11

182 Bryce Johnson Mondovi 12

195 Jake Kopacz Glenwood City 12

220 Nathan Pelke Mondovi 10

285 Bryce Fayerweather Glenwood City 11

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR:

195 Garrett Joles Boyceville 12