Wrestling: SVE looks for continued growth

That motivation stuck with the Cardinals throughout their 2017-18 season and allowed their head coach Bill Hofacker to see strong growth in his wrestlers even if it didn't show in the Cardinals' team results.

"They improved quite a bit from the beginning of the season until the end, especially the younger guys," Hofacker said. "They're excited to see what they can do again this year."

Last year's SVE team finished in fifth place at their regional tournament and competed with four vacancies on their roster throughout the season. Yet, last season's setbacks didn't negatively influence the Cardinals during the offseason. If anything, last year's finish drove Hofacker's wrestlers to better prepare themselves in the offseason.

"They're real excited for the season. All of them are pretty vocal about it," Hofacker said. "They're working really hard, and they had a really good year in football so I think that's carrying over. They have pretty high expectations for themselves this year."

Not only did the Cardinals grow in the weight room this offseason, but their inexperienced freshmen of the 2017-18 season have also seen improvements in their mental toughness since the first time they competed on a varsity mat at Ellsworth's invitational.

"A lot of them wrestled varsity their freshman year, so now they're just mentally tougher," senior Santana Schlegel said. "A lot of kids just grew up a lot and are excited to wrestle this year."

Schlegel, Hofacker and senior Kenny Fesenmaier mentioned now-sophomores Nate Fesenmaier and Brayden Wolf in particular.

"They're different kids than they were last year," Hofacker said of Nate Fesenmaier and Wolf. "They're more mentally ready and they're bigger and stronger and had a great football season. They really want to do well."

The Cardinals will once again be relatively young as they boast more underclassmen than upperclassmen on their 2018-19 roster, but when it comes to the seniors they do have, they're in good hands.

The Cardinals graduated three seniors last year — Jaydon Nyeggen, Jarod Rielly and sectional-qualifier Nick Hofacker — and have an even smaller senior class of just Schlegel and Fesenmaier this season.

"They take a charge in the room," Hofacker said of his senior captains. "They're both good, hardworking kids."

Fesenmaier and Schlegel, who both finished in third place at last year's regionals, were also able to see the small improvements their team made last season even when the year didn't finish with a trip to either the team or individual state tournament.

"We knew we were just going to have to go out and wrestle and see where things went," Schlegel said when asked about his team's incomplete roster.

"We made steady progress last season, and we just have to continue to build on that going forward," Fesenmaier added.

As always, the goal for the SVE Cardinals is to return to the WIAA team state tournament, but if Schlegel and Fesenmaier can see continual growth in the program they've grown up in, they'll consider their final year of high school wrestling a success.

"I want to help build these guys up and see if we can do better than we did in last year's tournaments," Schlegel said.

"If everyone is wrestling to the best of their ability, then I'll consider this a success," Fesenmaier said.

The Cardinals will begin their season on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the 2018 Ellsworth Invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.