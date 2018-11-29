Wrestling: Reloading for redemption

"I said, Just because you're here doesn't mean that people are going to lie down for you,'" Matzek said.

His wrestlers' acceptance of his message was made clear on day two of practice.

"I told them on Tuesday after our practice that if anyone would have walked in not knowing our team, there are two things they wouldn't have recognized," Matzek said. "One, that we had like 17 freshmen; there's no way they would have guessed that based on how hard they were working and how crisp they were.

"Two, that that was the second day of the season. Things have been really smooth and just rolling."

The 17 rookies sprinted across the room's mats and tried to keep a stone face while their bodies trembled from multiple rounds of wall-sits to prove their worth, and the returners added an extra level of intensity to their workout after being reminded of the goals that are written on a wall in their practice room: "Conference. Regional. Sectional. State Championship."

After claiming conference, regional and sectional team titles in the 2017-18 season, the Panthers fell just short of checking off all of their goals when they lost to Luxemburg-Casco by two points in the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament. But instead of dwelling on the first season that ended without a team state championship in their high school careers, co-captains Jared Lansing and Charlie Stuhl have used the memories of last season as fuel for the year ahead.

"We gave it our all and it didn't work out that time, but who knows, maybe it would have worked out for us had we wrestled (Luxemburg-Casco) the next day," Stuhl said. "I think it was a good matchup and I hope we see them again this year, because I think we're going to be more ready than last year."

Last season also ended with the graduation of five talented seniors: Owen Matzek, Dalton George, Conner Ekholm, Caleb Linder and four-time state champion Sam Stuhl. Losing a senior class as gifted as the class of 2017 would result in a rebuilding season for most programs, but the term "rebuilding" has yet to be included in the Ellsworth wrestling team's vocabulary.

"You only have four years of high school wrestling, and everyone just steps up in the ranks," Lansing said. "You just have to take that position as you get older."

"I think we just have to reload," Stuhl said. "We have multiple kids who are able to compete at a high level. I love that about Ellsworth. All of my practice partners are good. I'm not worried."

Matzek credits his team's consistent success to the culture of winning that former head coach Jack Radabaugh has created among Ellsworth wrestlers of all ages. As for Matzek's wrestlers who didn't grow up in wrestling homes and are new to the program, their work ethic is built once they step into the varsity wrestling room and follow the lead of upperclassmen such as Lansing and Stuhl.

"With everything we do, we do it hard," Stuhl said. "I run into the wrestling room every day because I want to be here and I want to get better. We're all working hard to win state championships."

The Panthers' evergreen goals of winning state championships is met with the same high expectations from their fans and spectators who aren't familiar with anything other than dominance from Ellsworth. However, the pressure from outsiders doesn't get to those who've put the time in on the mat even when their love for the sport is hidden behind their serious facial expressions.

"It may not always look like it, but we're having fun," Stuhl said. "We always say, 'Stone face, don't show emotion when you're wrestling,' but I'm always smiling after practice because it's a good feeling to work hard like that and I love it."

"For me, I'll go into practice and I'll be singing or something, and when I get into the locker room, I'm always singing," Lansing said. "When you're having fun, the outside pressure doesn't affect you as much."

Both Stuhl and Lansing said they have specific individual areas for improvement that they want to correct in order to redeem themselves, but as always, the Ellsworth wrestlers will continue to follow Matzek's plan of focusing on the process not the outcome. For the two captains, that means sharing their drive and love for wrestling with their new teammates as they take their goal of bringing home another state title day by day.

"Conference. Regional. Sectional. State Championship."

"It's written on our wall, and we still remind them that it's not given to us," Matzek said of his team's visible goals. "Our conference opponents are getting better; this year compared to last year will be a lot different. But at the same time, we've gotten better."

The Panthers will begin their season on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. when they host the Prescott Cardinals for their first Middle Border Conference duel of the season.