Ellsworth and Prescott wrestling fans let out their excitement for the opening night until the lights dimmed and the spotlight flashed around the gym for the teams' introductions. Then, the only movement in the darkened gym was the tapping feet and swaying bodies of wrestlers who were anxious to take the mat against a Middle Border Conference opponent for the first time this season.

The faces of the swaying bodies may have differed from those that appeared on last year's squads, but the Panthers' dominant 70-12 victory over the Cardinals matched the results that fans were familiar with.

After Ellsworth earned a pin from senior Alex Matzek and a forfeit at 195, Prescott tied the score at 12-12 with pins from senior Ethan Luksich and sophomore Shawn Thomason. But from there, it was Ellsworth's night for the taking.

"You could tell right away that there was a big difference in competition, but now we know that that's what we're up against," Prescott's head coach Jordan Poirier said. "These guys are our measuring stick, and hopefully it's eye-opening for our guys. That's the best team in the conference, and we have to go out and compete with them."

Prescott forfeited four weights due to injuries, but the Panthers didn't need free points to claim Thursday night's dual.

The Panthers claimed six pins on the night, including one from freshman 126-pound Jack Voelke who pinned Prescott freshman Sam Murphy in four minutes, 53 seconds.

"The freshmen performed pretty well for their first (varsity dual)," Panthers' assistant coach Carson Huppert said. "That's a hard thing to do when you step into a program like ours. We have a lot of seniors this year and they embrace the freshmen that are nervous, and it's really encouraging to see."

Huppert was impressed with freshman Kyle Anchutz's ability to take down Luksich twice before getting pinned in his first varsity 220-pound dual. "We expect big things from him as the season goes on," Huppert said.

Poirier also has high expectations for his team's rookies and hopes that they'll be able to realize their full potential as the season progresses. "These kids have grown up wrestling Ellsworth kids," Poirier said. "For some reason, they put on that purple singlet and it turns into a mental game for our guys. This freshman class is going to be special. If they can get over that now, there are going to be less growing pains for them."

The Cardinals also received valiant performances from juniors Isaiah Tulip and Brett Nelson who avoided getting pinned before ultimately losing by technical falls to their Ellsworth opponents.

"That's what it's all about," Poirier said. "To go out and not get pinned is the name of dual-meet wrestling. You want to give up the least amount of points as possible, and it's big when guys do that."

Members of the two Middle Border Conference teams will likely receive another chance to face off on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Ellsworth Wrestling Invitational, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Ellsworth High School.

"We're ready for it, and we're going to go out and try to dominate at our own tournament," Huppert said.

Poirier expects that Joe Schulte, who's out with an injury, will be the only Cardinal out for the Ellsworth Invite on Saturday, the team's first full day of wrestling since February.

"It's always fun going back to it," Poirier said. "That's why we wrestle — to spend a whole Saturday in a gym. As silly as that sounds, that's what we love to do, and we're pumped up and ready to go."