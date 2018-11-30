Search
    VIDEO: Ellsworth 70, Prescott 12

    By Katie Davidson Today at 1:59 p.m.

    182: Alex Matzek (Ellsworth) over Alex Ewing (Prescott) (Fall 2:47)

    195: Logan Melstrom (Ellsworth) received a forfeit

    220: Ethan Luksich (Prescott) over Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) (Fall 3:26)

    285: Shawn Thomason (Prescott) over Isaac Girnau (Ellsworth) (Fall 0:20)

    106: Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) received a forfeit

    113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) received a forfeit

    120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over Ryan Pederson (Prescott) (Fall 3:48)

    126: Jack Voelker (Ellsworth) over Sam Murphy (Prescott) (Fall 5:03)

    132: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Grant Stanton (Prescott) (Fall 4:44)

    138: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Mark Gonzalez (Prescott) (Fall 1:03)

    145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Cole Dravis (Prescott) (Fall 1:51)

    152: Sawyer Hamilton received a forfeit

    160: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Isaiah Tulip (Prescott) (TF 16-0 4:00)

    170: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) over Brett Nelson (Prescott) (TF 17-1 4:00)

    120 JV: Jon Gillespie (Ellsworth) over Tyler Berg (Prescott) (Fall 3:22)

