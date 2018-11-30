VIDEO: Ellsworth 70, Prescott 12
Ellsworth 70, Prescott 12
182: Alex Matzek (Ellsworth) over Alex Ewing (Prescott) (Fall 2:47)
220: Ethan Luksich (Prescott) over Kyle Anschutz (Ellsworth) (Fall 3:26)
285: Shawn Thomason (Prescott) over Isaac Girnau (Ellsworth) (Fall 0:20)
106: Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth) received a forfeit
113: Cole Nelson (Ellsworth) received a forfeit
120: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth) over Ryan Pederson (Prescott) (Fall 3:48)
126: Jack Voelker (Ellsworth) over Sam Murphy (Prescott) (Fall 5:03)
132: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth) over Grant Stanton (Prescott) (Fall 4:44)
138: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) over Mark Gonzalez (Prescott) (Fall 1:03)
145: Jared Lansing (Ellsworth) over Cole Dravis (Prescott) (Fall 1:51)
152: Sawyer Hamilton received a forfeit
160: Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth) over Isaiah Tulip (Prescott) (TF 16-0 4:00)
170: Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth) over Brett Nelson (Prescott) (TF 17-1 4:00)
120 JV: Jon Gillespie (Ellsworth) over Tyler Berg (Prescott) (Fall 3:22)