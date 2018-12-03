Stuhl, like most of the wrestlers at the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, had been waiting patiently for his chance to shine at his team's first full day of wrestling of the 2018-19 season, and when the day was over, the smile on his face showed that his first-place finish was well worth the wait.

"I love it," Stuhl said about being back on the mat. "I love scoring points and I just love getting after it."

Stuhl was one of four Ellsworth wrestlers to claim first-place finishes at their home invite, and he did so by defeating Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota by a 15-2 major decision in the 138-pound championship match.

Stuhl and his senior co-captain Jared Lansing shared how impressed they were with their team's work ethic in the first week of practice, and Stuhl believes his team's grit translated onto the mat in their first tournament of the season.

"I didn't get to see the (JV) tournament, but I liked what I saw over here," Stuhl said. "We fought for everything, and that's important. We obviously have some stuff we need to work on, and this is the time when we can use the tournament to reflect and see what we need to work on."

Junior Bailey Poellinger, senior Sawyer Hamilton and junior Logan Peterson also won their weight classes and helped the Panthers cruise to a first-place finish with 236.5 team points. Dover-Eyota finished in second place with 183 team points.

"Some guys won some tough matches today," Panthers head coach Mark Matzek said. "I can see in an early season tournament like today that there are some incorrect techniques, but it's still early season. We only had two and a half weeks to prepare for today, and you can't cover every single position. We'll take a look at the positions that we need to work on from this tournament and work on them next week and continue to progress."

The Panthers will face St. Croix Central for their second Middle Border Conference dual of the season on Thursday, Dec. 6, before competing at the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 8.

ELLSWORTH PLACEWINNERS

106: Fifth-place match: Logan Harel (Cadott, 2-2, Fr.) over Cale Ekholm (Ellsworth, 0-3, Fr.) (Fall 4:41)

113: First-place match: Mark Brown (Northwestern, 45-8, So.) over Cole Nelson (Ellsworth, 8-7, Jr.) (Dec 10-4)

120: First-place match: Bailey Poellinger (Ellsworth, 34-13, Jr.) over Eric Rehbein (Medford, 2-1, Jr.) (Fall 5:27)

126: Third-place match: Jon Cain (Ellsworth alternate, 11-7, Sr.) over Jack Voelker (Ellsworth, 2-2, Fr.) (MD 15-1)

132: First-place match: Dane Higgins (Medford, 38-11, Jr.) over Tyler Hines (Ellsworth alternates, 3-1, Sr.) (MD 11-2); Third-place match: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth, 22-18, Jr.) over Grant Stanton (Prescott, 3-2, Fr.) (Dec 4-3)

138: First-place match: Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth, 36-9, Jr.) over Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota, 19-6, Jr.) (MD 15-2); Third-place match: Andy Poetzl (Medford, 32-10, Sr.) over Reed Olson (Ellsworth alternates, 3-2, Sr.) (Dec 5-2)

145: First-place match: Zeke Sigmund (Medford, 38-14, Jr.) over Jared Lansing (Ellsworth, 45-7, Sr.) (Dec 3-2); Third-place match: Coby Ekholm (Ellsworth alternates, 4-1, Sr.) over Zach Pooler (Northwestern, 26-9, Sr.) (Dec 4-3)

152: First-place match: Sawyer Hamilton (Ellsworth, 20-11, Sr.) over Blake Lehnertz (Dover-Eyota, 22-22, So.) (Dec 7-2)

160: First-place match: Brady Spaeth (Cadott, 45-5) over Cedric Kosnopfal (Ellsworth, 30-17, Sr.) (TF-1.5 4:47 (15-0))

170: First-place match: James Pfeiffer (Cadott, 45-4, Sr.) over Jared Toenjes (Ellsworth, 16-10, Sr.) (MD 11-1)

182: Third-place match: Clay Bowe (Medford, 15-19, Jr.) over Alex Matzek (Ellsworth, 8-8, Sr.) (Fall 1:26)

195: Seventh-place match: Braxton Quade (Ellsworth, 1-2, Fr.) over Isaah Holden (Unity, 0-3, Fr.) (Fall 1:36)

285: Logan Peterson (Ellsworth, 27-18, Jr.) over Noah Benish (Sparta, 18-13, Sr.) (Dec 1-0)

Spring Valley/Elmwood

The Cardinals began their season at the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, and head coach Bill Hofacker was pleased with the season-opening performances of his wrestlers.

"I felt really good about today," Hofacker said. "We won a lot of close matches."

The Cardinals finished in seventh place with 109.5 team points and were led by freshman Kaleb Casey who claimed his first varsity first-place finish in the 106-pound bracket on Saturday by defeating Mora's Avery Nelson by a 19-2 technical fall in the championship match.

"I felt great and thought it was going to be a good day," Casey said while holding his first varsity bracket.

Casey trailed Dover-Eyota's Brodi Kellen 7-0 in his semifinals match on Saturday, but came back to defeat Kellen 8-7 with a late reversal.

"I just never give up and always keep going," Casey said.

"(Casey) should do really well," Hofacker said. "He's done a lot of wrestling; he's even been overseas to wrestle. He showed a lot of composure today."

Hofacker also mentioned sophomore, 160-pound Nate Fesenmaier who he said dominated in his matches until having to face Cadott's Brady Spaeth who's ranked second in the nation. After getting pinned by Spaeth in the semifinals, Fesenmaier went on to take third by pinning Sparta's Corbin Hauser in 3:58.

"He had a really good tournament," Hofacker said.

Tristan Neisinger took fourth for the Cardinals on Saturday, and was "right in every match," according to Hofacker. "He wrestled tough and had to give up quite a bit of weight," Hofacker said of his 113-pounder. "The freshmen overall did really well today."

Senior Kenny Fesenmaier took second in the 182-pound weight class after losing 3-0 to Cadott's Ethan Tegels in the championship match. "He thought he could have done better," Hofacker said. "He made a couple of little mistakes that cost him."

Fesenmaier wrestled at 160 for the Cardinals last season but feels comfortable moving up two weight classes, according to Hofacker. "He's a lot stronger than he was last year."

The Cardinals' other senior, Santana Schlegel, was out with an injury on Saturday, but Hofacker predicts he'll be back for the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 8, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Before heading to Eau Claire North, the Cardinals will compete in their first dual match of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Somerset.

SVE PLACEWINNERS:

106: First-place match: Casey (SVE, 3-0, Fr.) over Nelson (Mora, 6-4, 8th.) (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-2))

113: Third-place match: Jacob Dessner (Dover-Eyota, 3-1, 8th) over Tristan Neisinger (SVE, 2-2, Fr.) (Dec 4-2)

132: Seventh-place match: Zak Schofield (Cadott, 2-2) over Max Schmitt (SVE, 1-2, Fr.) (Fall 2:32)

152: Seventh-place match: Austin Hughes (Unity, 1-2, Fr.) over Ryan Christensen (SVE, 6-6, Jr.) (Dec 9-2)

160: Third-place match: Nate Fesenmaier (SVE, 16-22, So.) over Corbin Hauser (Sparta, 5-5, So.) (Fall 3:58)

170: Fifth-place match: Luke Gregerson (Northwestern, 18-14, Sr.) over Nolan Stans (SVE, 6-7, So.) (Fall 1:17)

182: First-place match: Ethan Tegels (Cadott, 33-14, Jr). over Kenny Fesenmaier (SVE, 29-16, Sr.) (Dec 3-0)

195: Fifth-place match: Madden Connelly (Sparta, 10-13, So.) over Travis Marty (SVE, 4-5, Jr.) (Dec 9-6)

220: Seventh-place match: CJ Spath (Cadott, 6-5, Sr.) over Paul Schwebach (SVE, 2-3, Jr.) (Fall 0:24)

Prescott

After losing 70-12 to the Ellsworth Panthers in their first team dual of the season on Thursday, Nov. 28, the Prescott Cardinals returned to the same Ellsworth gym on Saturday, Dec. 1, and saw improvements from their young team.

"We're very young," Prescott's head coach Jordan Poirier said. "We have a lot of freshmen, and there are going to be some growing pains, but today was one of those stepping stones."

The Cardinals finished in ninth of 13 teams with 70 points and claimed eight placewinners at Saturday's invite, two of whom were freshmen.

After getting pinned by Ellsworth's Carter Huppert on Thursday night, freshman Grant Stanton lost to Huppert by a 4-3 decision and led the Panthers' junior for the majority of the match.

"(Grant) was 15 seconds away from beating him today," Poirier said. "In two days for Grant to get pinned by a kid and then almost beat him two days later is quite impressive. Another week with Grant in the room is going to be helpful. If we meet him again at Eau Claire next week, it's going to be a different match again."

The Cardinals will also compete at Eau Claire North High School on Saturday after facing Amery in their second Middle Border Conference dual of the season on Thursday, Dec. 6. Prescott plans to continue to progress as the season moves forward.

"Thursday was eye-opening for them, and today you could see that they took a step forward," Poirier said. "As long as we keep moving forward, we're going to keep getting better."

PRESCOTT PLACEWINNERS:

113: Fifth-place match: Carter Smith (Prescott, 9-12, So.) over Trevor Thielen (Mora, 15-23, So.) (Fall 0:51)

120: Seventh-place match: Ryan Pederson (Prescott, 6-6, Jr.) received a bye.

126: Seventh-place match: Sam Murphy (Prescott, 2-1, Fr.) over Josh Davis (Unity, 4-9, So.) (Fall 1:47)

132: Third-place match: Carter Huppert (Ellsworth, 22-18, Jr.) over Stanton (Prescott, 3-2, Fr.) (Dec 4-3)

160: Fifth-place match: Tyler Shea (Dover-Eyota, 9-24, So.) over Isaiah Tulip (Prescott, 14-23, Jr.) (Fall 1:28)

182: Seventh-place match: Alex Ewing (Prescott, 8-13, Sr.) over Dom Adams (Mora, 4-6, So.) (M. For.)

195: Third-place match: Gavin Tegels (Cadott, 3-1, Fr.) over Ethan Luksich (Prescott, 18-23, Sr.) (Fall 2:25)

285: Fifth-place match: Shawn Thomason (Prescott, 18-19, So.) over Oscar Poehler (Medford, 11-20, Sr.) (Dec 3-2)