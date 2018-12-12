Prescott Chamber seeks award nominations
The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking the public's help in nominating Chamber business, citizen of the year, community organization of the year and educator of the year.
The Chamber wants to recognize businesses, organizations and individuals for outstanding
contributions to the community. The awards are presented at the annual Chamber dinner, which is being held Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Old Ptacek's Event Center (1449 Orrin Road).
Visit the Chamber website at prescottwi.com and follow the link to nominate a worthy business,
organization, individual and educator. You can vote in one or all categories. If you would rather vote over the phone, call the Chamber office at 715-262-3284.
All nominations are appreciated and welcome.