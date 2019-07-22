Both parties will be discussing agreements on opportunities for renewable energy and distributed generation while We Energies transitions to a clean energy future, according to a news release from RENEW Wisconsin.

The solar fixed-cost recovery charge would have affected customers with solar panels already installed. A new fee would have been imposed in 2021 for 662 customers who had added solar panels in 2015-2018 and any customers that add panels in 2019 and beyond, according to RENEW Wisconsin Executive Director Tyler Huebner.

Further definition as to what the utility-scale project will be is not available at this time, Huebner said.

The nonprofit organization RENEW Wisconsin located in Madison promotes renewable energy in Wisconsin. We Energies provides natural gas service to Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, along with serving electric and steam customers in eastern Wisconsin.