That's what owner Alan Nugent is going for.

Nugent, one of the owners of Stockholm Pie Place & General Store, said pairing the Pie Plate Cafe with the General Store was what Pottery Place needed.

The General Store has been open for a month now, mirroring what is available in Stockholm, Wis., with just a smaller space. However, even though the space is smaller, Nugent said they're still able to offer many different items.

Business has been booming, Nugent said, since opening the pie shop in Red Wing. But the Pie Plate Cafe and General Store aren't just for out-of-towners.

"We definitely want the Red Wingers to know we're here," Nugent said. "And this new general store, there's nothing like this in Red Wing. We're adding on more and more, but with the vintage candies and chocolates, most of the lines that you'll see, the fun stuff, are exclusive. No one else in Red Wing has them."

Red Wing Stoneware, more than 30 types of sodas, and various trinkets make up the "sassy" and "sweet" items in the store, according to Nugent. The store offers a mixture of last-minute gifts and essential items such as bandages and deodorant.

While many of the items elicit a strong sense of nostalgia, Nugent has noticed children bringing their grandparents to the General Store. Nugent said there is something for every generation.

Joining Red Wing has been worthwhile for Nugent and the rest of his team. Nugent said when they started coming to the area, Pottery Place was always the place to be. Once they found Stockholm, the rest is history.

As part of a new marketing plan, businesses on Old West Main Street are rebranding themselves as the West End District. Nugent said it's a great time to show Red Wing residents and out-of-towners all of the special places on that stretch of road.

Nugent said he sees the West End as the food and lodging district of Red Wing.

"There's a lot of really great energy going on here," Nugent said.

Nugent said opening the two stores will hopefully bring residents back into the historic mall.

"People have kind of gotten out of the habit of coming here. And we hope this changes that. There's some great stores — the consignment store, antique stores, and everything else that's happening — let alone the pie shop and the General."

The Red Wing General Store will be making improvements and additions in the coming months, with Nugent saying he's excited to bring in new items for people to enjoy.

Pottery Place is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closes at 5 p.m. on the weekends.