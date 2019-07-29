Quinn Motors of Ellsworth is celebrating 100 years and three generations of Quinns in their Ellsworth location.

The company is named after founder Matt Quinn, who originally had a partnership with Alfred Larson. They started a company called Larson Quinn Co. They sold automobiles and taught people how to drive. After buying out his partner, Matt's son Bill Quinn joined the company in 1957 and he and his brother Don Quinn worked with Matt until his death in 1959. Bill then took over for Matt. Bill's daughter Meghan Quinn Kummer joined up with her father Bill in 1991. By 1998, the Quinns had all three domestic car franchises in General Motors, Chrysler Corporation and Ford Motor Company after purchasing the Ford Dealership in Elmwood.

Meghan's husband Charlie Kummer joined the company and Meghan and Charlie purchased the General Motors and Chrysler Corporation from Bill. Meghan, who at the time became Dealer Principal, renamed their Ellsworth company Quinn Motors of Ellsworth. They also were joined by Meghan's brother Kevin Quinn, who Meghan said was instrumental in supporting her at the dealership.

"There are thousands of car dealers across the country," Quinn Kummer said. "Some are celebrating 100 years. But what they're not celebrating is the exact same family... It is 100 years, of three generations in the exact same family."

One hundred years is a long time, so Quinn Kummer wanted to do something special to commemorate the test of time that Quinn Motors of Ellsworth has stood and to celebrate the three generations of her family who helped sustain 100 years of success.

For years, Quinn Kummer and her family had been trying to purchase the property next to dealership, which housed the Pierce County Historical Association in the former Lawrence Studio/house. Last August, the family were finally able to purchase it, and the PCHA moved its headquarters to its Bay City location. The house, which had fallen into disrepair, was torn down and the Quinns are building The William S. and Mary Joan Quinn Legacy Park. The park is named after Quinn Kimmer's parents and will honor the three generations that have sustained the company for 100 years.

The park's ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:35 a.m. Aug. 12, which all are welcome to attend. The community is also invited to a more extensive celebration 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Quinn Motors of Ellsworth. There will be food trucks, music, arcades and some raffle prize drawings. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ellsworth Food Pantry and the Ellsworth Community School District Foundation.

Some of the raffle prizes include a 27-month car lease, tickets to a football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 24, a trip to Lutsen Resort for two this winter and another trip to Mexico.

Quinn Kummer is excited for what the new park will do for Ellsworth.

"It beautifies Ellsworth," she said. "There is no doubt about it."