New director joins Little Free Library

"Greig brings a perfect balance of nonprofit passion paired with the business acumen we need to move forward," said Little Free Library board chair Monnie McMahon. "With Greig in place Little Free Library is positioned to launch new and creative ways to spread the joy of books and community around the world."

Metzger was appointed by the Little Free Library national board after a four-month search; he succeeds Little Free Library founder Todd H. Bol, who died unexpectedly in October.

Metzger has extensive experience in both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, working with Fortune 500 corporations, venture-backed startups and organizational relaunches. His most recent role was as executive director of CCEFS, a greater Twin Cities emergency food shelf serving more than 60,000 individuals annually.

"I am excited to join the fantastic team at Little Free Library," said Metzger. "I have witnessed the power of community in solving the challenge of suburban hunger. It is all about putting resources in place where there is need. The chance to address book access and literacy through the Little Free Library platform for community engagement presents a similar opportunity.

"Little Free Library looks to grow its support of community leaders as they provide access to books, in all types of neighborhoods, for all ages of readers, here at home and around the globe," Metzger continues. "I am thrilled to be part of this story."

Metzger is a Princeton University graduate, with an AB in economics, and he has an MBA from New York University in finance. A resident of Woodbury, Minn., he is married and has an adult son.

Metzger joins Little Free Library as the organization celebrates 10 years of Little Free Libraries and looks toward the next decade of sharing books, boosting literacy and bringing people together. To learn more about Little Free Library's 10th anniversary celebration visit LittleFreeLibrary.org/10years.