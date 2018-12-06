"Hosting the dairy breakfast this summer was a lot of fun. It was really fun to see the community come to support the event, especially when we could open up the farm and have people who have never been on a farm come and experience that. That was really neat," said Felicia Colbenson. "Of course the weather was not cooperative, but we still had a really good turn out."

The event, which is being sponsored by the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee, will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 on the Colbenson Family Farm (at N6182 290th St., Elmwood, Wis., 54740.)

"We were contacted with the idea to do this holiday event, which we thought was interesting since my husband and I had just been to a dairy promotion conference to learn more about how to promote dairy. They said the best way to do that was to let your farm be open to the community, so we thought this would be a good way to do that with the holidays," said Colbenson. "We planned it in about a month. This is the first time we have done something like this."

Tim and Shirley Colbenson, along with oldest son Ben (wife Danielle and son Hudson); twin sons Brian (wife Felicia) and Brandon (fiancé Emi Trost); and daughter Breanna (husband Conner Sieracki) all contribute to the success of the farm.

The event will include milk and cookies with Santa, as well as a small petting zoo and some promotional products to promote the industry.

"Our main goal with this event is to promote dairy and the industry. We want people to know that they can always come to us if they want more information," Colbenson said.

Having only joined the Colbenson family in the last few years, Felicia is still getting used to the Colbenson family holiday traditions.

"Christmas morning has always included the family going out onto the farm and doing chores. They take care of the cows first thing in the morning and then go in to celebrate Christmas. Family is a big priority for the Colbensons, so being together is important as well," Colbenson said. "Maybe this farm event will be a tradition we can carry on every year."

Tim and Shirley bought the farm in 1993 and moved with their children to Pierce County. Previously, they farmed on a rented place in southeast Minnesota. Currently, Ti-Shi Dairy, Inc. includes 350 acres, milks 240 cows, produces 30,261 pounds of milk and has an annual somatic cell count of 46,000.