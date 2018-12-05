West Charlotte neighbors to host second annual holiday event

“We’ve lived here for about four years now and the Christmas decor along the street has only grown since we moved in,” said West Charlotte Street resident Deb Wright. “My husband gets a little carried away when it comes to Christmas lights and decorations, and I think he and one of our neighbors have a friendly competition going on.”

The two hour event will not only include hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies, but it will also serve as a fundraiser for local organizations. Bring a non-perishable item for the Pierce Food Pantry, an unwrapped toy for the Shriners, cash donations for the Ellsworth Fire Department or materials for tie blankets for the nursing home.

“Last year, we just thought we’d see if we could collect a little bit for the food pantry and toys for kids. In just the one hour we had the party last year, we filled a whole SUV with toys and food, so we figured we’d extend the event to allow people to stay longer and see how many donations we could get in two hours,” Wright said.

In addition to the hot beverages and cookies, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, as well as some of their elves, will be on hand to greet families. There will also be a patio heater and a few fire pits spread out up and down the street for people to warm themselves at after getting a good look at the holiday decorations.

“We have about four of us neighbors who really get into it, along with a few people on the street next to ours. It isn’t really a big event, but we know so many people drive by to see the lights, so we wanted to allow them to stop by and have a hot beverage and a cookie while they look at the decorations,” Wright said.