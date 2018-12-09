Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sleigh bells ring in Bay City

    By Katie Davidson Today at 5:06 p.m.
    The Bay City American Legion and Auxiliary, volunteers and Santa hosted a holiday celebration for families on Sunday, Dec. 9. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Isabella and other children colored holiday pictures inside the Bay City American Legion during the community's holiday celebration on Sunday, Dec. 9. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Santa enjoyed pony sleigh rides outside of the Bay City American Legion on Sunday, Dec. 9. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Children, including Kaden (pictured) were entertained with pony rides outside of the Bay City American Legion on Sunday, Dec. 9. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    GiGi, Hannah and Zoie decorated cookies inside of the Bay City American Legion after enjoying pony rides outside. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    The Bay City American Legion hosted an afternoon Christmas celebration on Sunday, Dec. 9, and welcomed dozens of locals who were eager to share their holiday spirit with friends and family.

    Inside the legion, children shared their Christmas lists with Santa Claus, colored holiday pictures, watched "The Grinch" and decorated cookies. All attendees were provided with sandwiches, soup, hot chocolate and cider. The legion also offered pony sleigh rides for the third year in a row.

    Kids still have to wait 16 days for Christmas Day to arrive, but members of the legion were able to entertain them with a sneak peek of Santa's big day on Sunday.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsCommunityholiday eventsbay cityBay City American Legion