Sleigh bells ring in Bay City

Inside the legion, children shared their Christmas lists with Santa Claus, colored holiday pictures, watched "The Grinch" and decorated cookies. All attendees were provided with sandwiches, soup, hot chocolate and cider. The legion also offered pony sleigh rides for the third year in a row.

Kids still have to wait 16 days for Christmas Day to arrive, but members of the legion were able to entertain them with a sneak peek of Santa's big day on Sunday.