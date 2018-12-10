On Dec. 8, families and kids were able to swing by Milk and Cookies on the Farm with Santa at the Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. / Colbenson Family Farm for tractor pulled rides around the farm, milk and cookies and to see Santa Claus. Just a few hours later they could take the short drive to Spring Valley's Christmas in the Valley event for a chili contest, holiday parade and for pictures with Santa Claus.

The Herald will continue to attend holiday events throughout the county and feature galleries of the area residents in the holiday spirit.