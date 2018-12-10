Search
    Holidays in Pierce: Christmas on the Farm & in the Valley

    By David Clarey Today at 11:58 a.m.
    Dominic and Rori Elverun and William Perry pose with Santa at Christmas on the Farm. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 11
    Santa and Tayten Paulson posed for a photo during Christmas in the Valley. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia. 2 / 11
    Spring Valley's royalty braved a chilly night to ride through the Christmas in the Valley parade Dec. 8 in Spring Valley. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 11
    Missy Mathiesen and Gregg Deutsch dressed up and posed for a photo at Christmas in the Valley. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 11
    Stela Kiefer (in brown) and Addy Pasch (in blue) decide what cookies they want at the Milk and Cookies on the Farm with Santa holiday event. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 11
    A short parade for Christmas in the Valley featured fire trucks, ambulances and other vehicles from various community organizations. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 11
    Kids and other attendees were able to be pulled around the Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. / Colbenson Family Farm at the Milk and Cookies on the Farm with Santa holiday event on Dec. 8. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 11
    William Reed as Santa Claus pets a cow at Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. / Colbenson Family Farm at Christmas on the Farm Dec. 8. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 11
    McKinley and Kayla Thompson wait for the Spring Valley holiday parade to get started Dec. 8. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 11
    A throng of kids and their parents wait to get to talk to Santa Claus in the Spring Valley Community Center. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 11
    Siblings Mary Johnson and Henry Lien watch the Christmas in the Valley parade floats drive by Dec. 8 in Spring Valley. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 11

    With Christmas only weeks away, communities throughout Pierce County are getting in the holiday spirit early with events that feature Santa Claus and other activities for kids.

    On Dec. 8, families and kids were able to swing by Milk and Cookies on the Farm with Santa at the Ti-Shi Dairy Inc. / Colbenson Family Farm for tractor pulled rides around the farm, milk and cookies and to see Santa Claus. Just a few hours later they could take the short drive to Spring Valley's Christmas in the Valley event for a chili contest, holiday parade and for pictures with Santa Claus.

    The Herald will continue to attend holiday events throughout the county and feature galleries of the area residents in the holiday spirit.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsNewsChristmasHolidayspierce county