St. Nick visits Ave Maria Academy

Ave Maria Academy Middle School students take time for a picture with St. Nick on St. Nicholas Day. (Front row, from left) Carolyn Trannel, Daisy Gonzalez, Kaidan Eckdahl, Olivia Pullen; (back row) Gavin Trannel, Grace Hinrichs, Broden Coss, St. Nick, Parker Bechel, Allyson Fleishauer and Mrs. Steele. Photos courtesy of Mary Wieser 1 / 4

Seth Holmstadt watches as Weston Bocksell gets his gift from St. Nick Dec. 6 at Ave Maria Academy. 2 / 4

Brenden Steele, Bryce Biederman, Keegan Eckdahl, Kylie Catt, Brinley Klinski and Grace Stoudt enjoyed St. Nick's visit Dec. 6 at Ave Maria Academy. 3 / 4