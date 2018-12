The neighbors on West Charlotte Street in Ellsworth hosted their second annual “Christmas on West Charlotte” holiday get together on Saturday, Dec. 8. The two-hour event included hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Submitted photo

The residents of West Charlotte Street in Ellsworth welcomed community members and neighbors to their second annual "Christmas on West Charlotte" event on Saturday, Dec. 8. In addition to having a good time, the held a food, toy and materials drive for the local food pantry, the Shriners and to make tie blankets for the nursing home, as well as a fundraiser for the Ellsworth Fire Department.