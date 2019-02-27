Big Turn, big success: 2-day music festival rocks Red Wing

Artists from Dessa, who travels the country performing, to local groups like The Local Hooligans, were spread throughout Red Wing's downtown.

The Red Savoy hosted a few local groups throughout the festival including The Key Kids, a duo that hails from Cannon Falls. The number of festival-goers who were crammed into the pizzeria was not counted. However, whenever a seat or, more coveted, a table was open, a mad dash to claim the place ensued. Those who walked into Red Savoy as customers, not festival participants, were led, as though they were being escorted by a bodyguard, through the crowd to a back room, where they could eat in a more quiet setting.

Before the festivities began, the members of The Key Kids, Madelyn Hartke and Charley Markson, talked with the Republican Eagle about their music and experience with Big Turn.

Q&A with The Key Kids

How would you define the music that you play?

Future townie rock for record collectors. Or songs for the isolated astronauts of the future to reminisce to.

Did you play at the Big Turn last year?

Nope. We were too busy throwing away bad songs. Honestly we were shocked to get accepted for it this year, being so new and all. (The group was founded in 2017.)

You live in Cannon Falls, correct? Why Cannon Falls?

We started the band in St. Paul, but the songs seem to have resonated from the dirt roads of Cannon Falls. Also at heart we're both winos.

What is your setup for the performance?

We keep to the confines of a traditional rock band. It can be hard not to add glitter to your oil painting. So we're trying not to do that. We already look like kooks as is, being just the two of us. Nothing against glitter, glitter is cool.

How do you decide on your setlist?

We usually try to get in a huge fight with each other right before the show, that way the only people we're trying to please is ourselves. Then we write the setlist.