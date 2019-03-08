St. Croix County fair books now available

This year's St. Croix County Fair will be held July 17-21 in Glenwood City. Entry day for all non-animal exhibits is Wednesday, July 17 with judging beginning at noon and lasting until 7:30 p.m. To enter your favorite exhibit in the St. Croix County Fair's Open Class competition, visit www.stcroixcofair.com and click on the Quick Links "Open Class Fair Book." The entry form will be the first link at the top of the page, or a paper entry can be found on page 113 of the St. Croix County Fair Book. Online St. Croix County Fair entry will open April 1, 2019 and close at midnight May 31, 2019, no exceptions.

As in previous years, Dunn, Polk and Pierce residents are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2019 St. Croix County Fair. If any resident from our neighboring counties have questions, please contact the St. Croix County Fair at stcroixcofair//www.facebook.com/stcroixfair and private message us.

The following county businesses are assisting the St. Croix County Fair as a fair book pickup location. Fair books will be available at these locations by Friday, March 8, 2019:

• New Richmond: Farm & Home

• Hudson: Government Center

• Baldwin: Extension Office / Ag Center

• Glenwood City: Tribune Press Reporter

All local St. Croix County libraries will have books available to pick-up and will keep a few books as reference materials.

For additional Fair related information, visit www.stcroixcofair.com , https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair or email us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com. Come to the Fair with your exhibit and put yourself in the center of the fun. Our theme for the 2019 St. Croix County Fair is "Blue Jeans &Country Dreams." We hope to see you there!