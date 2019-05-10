Regional artists take the stage at Rush River Folk Festival

The facility is easily accessible by car with plenty of parking and no cover charge for admission. Families, couples, groups and new visitors to the area are all welcome to attend.

The headlining musical act for Rush River 6 is Davey J (David Jones), the founder of the Rush River Folk Festival. Davey J is known around the Chippewa Valley and beyond for his creative projects as a musician, songwriter and music scholar. His radio show, "Jazz, Blues, and Beyond," can be heard on Converge Radio in Eau Claire (99.9 FM).

Davey J's newest creative venture is a soundstage and screening room for independent musicians and filmmakers, Davey J's Garage is located in historic Banbury Place, a converted factory in downtown Eau Claire. As a musician, Davey J's accomplished songwriting is documented in the original music CDs he has released over a 20-year period:

Chippewa Love (2015), Visions (2013), Hippie Child (2011), What is the Meaning of Parsley (2002), and Jones Tones Featuring Davey J (1998). His versatility and smooth, passionate delivery across the genres of folk, blues, rock and reggae is on display at every performance, driven by his signature rhythmic style of acoustic-electric guitar and a highly expressive vocal style.

Lonesome Dan Kase makes a first-time appearance on the stage at the Rush River Folk Festival. As a teenager growing up in rural southern Michigan, Lonesome Dan Kase happened upon a radio show called the "Blues Cruise," broadcast out of Ann Arbor. Although he had picked up the guitar a year or so before, when he began hearing artists like Reverend Gary Davis and Robert Johnson, he quickly became hooked on the country blues. Like many of the blues musicians from the early 1900's that are his biggest influences, Lonesome Dan developed his musical art traveling around the country busking on street corners. After spending time in California and New Mexico, Lonesome Dan ended up in Denver, Colorado, In 2001, Lonesome Dan moved to Minneapolis, and immediately began playing shows as a solo act. Within a year, he formed a band called the Crush Collision Trio, and since then, Lonesome Dan has become a fixture in the thriving Twin Cities blues scene, with guitar technique that is influenced by boogie-woogie and blues piano, classic folk and ragtime piano, and blues guitarists from the Mississippi to Chicago.

Matt Yetter is also a first-time performer at the festival. His rootsy style of guitar, voice and harmonica is the real deal; he is an old-school, slide guitar playing, harmonica-tooting country blues artist who characterizes music as "a way of making a connection to everybody all at once." An established Minnesota musician for more than 30 years, Yetter discovered he could sing in 2010 after years of playing electric lead guitar and mandolin in bands. His stage show is steeped in passion and virtuosity with his resophonic slide guitar, harmonica and newfound vocal skills. Regularly playing old-time blues from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s all around Minneapolis, Yetter has created his own niche — a vibe that's hard to come across anywhere else. Like many other jazz and blues musicians, Matt's ideology is to "carry on the tradition of the music, do your own versions of some of the classic songs and make them your own, as

well as contribute to the tradition." That's what he's doing, from the jangle and slide of his guitar and the croon of his harmonica to his rich, compelling vocals.

The festival opens with regional favorites Little Wing, led by Faith Ulwelling, who is well-known around the Chippewa Valley, Durand and Maiden Rock as the powerful lead singer for Left Wing Bourbon. Her vocal skills have a deep range of influences, from Aretha Franklin and Etta James to Janis Joplin and Chaka Khan. She will perform in a duo format as Little Wing, joined by guitarist Tim Caswell. Performing acoustically, Little Wing is a confluence of regional musical streams, with elements of jazz, soul, blues and funk combining for a supreme folk music experience.