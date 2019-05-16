Stockholm hosts second annual BigRiverGive Street Dance

"The idea is to raise money for our local nonprofits while having a great time," said Stockholm Pie & General Store owner Alan Nugent, who helped organize the event. "Admission is free to all, but trust me, lots of cheerful volunteers are going to ask you to give generously."

A wide variety of area nonprofits are participating in the event, ranging from a 19th-century Swedish church to a cutting-edge performing arts venue. The list includes Calvary Covenant Church in Stockholm, Dog Days of Stockholm, Gallery of Youth, Hope Farm School, Stockholm Institute, YMCA Camp Pepin, and Widespot Performing Arts Center.

Last year, the BigRiverGive raised thousands of dollars for the participants. All proceeds were split equally between the organizations.

"We were blown away by the generosity not only of community members, but of people who just happened to be driving through town and stopped to see what was up," Nugent said. "It was an awesome party, basically."

The event has a street fair feel, with games, face painting for kids, music, food and drinks. At one end of Spring Street, organizations will advertise their wares at display tables; at the other end, the blues band "Combo Flambé" will perform, featuring local musical legends Ollie Foran, Joe McBride, Gib Krohn, Mike Walk and Tim Caswell.

Brats, beer and wine, burgers, baked goods and other treats will be available for purchase.

The event is organized by the Stockholm Merchants Association, which includes businesses all along the border of Lake Pepin known as the "West Coast of Wisconsin."

"It's a way for us to give back to the organizations that make life good around here," said Nugent. "We want people to come out and have fun, and at the same time, we want people to support our wonderful local nonprofits."

For more information, please contact Alan Nugent at alanabode@gmail.com.