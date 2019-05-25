Memorial Day observances set for May 27

Harding-Darrington Bay City American Legion and Auxiliary will appear at the following:

• 8 a.m. Esdaile Cemetery

• 8:30 a.m. Hartland Methodist Cemetery

• 9 a.m. Tabor Lutheran Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. Bay City Lakeshore. Ellsworth Middle School Band, under the direction of Lisa Benz, will play at the Lakeshore ceremonies. Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will also attend.

• 10 a.m. Bay City Cemetery. The EMS band will play at Bay City Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Pastor Dave Hugare of Zion Covenant Church, Ellsworth.

• 11 a.m. Trenton Cemetery with band and Pastor Dave Hugare.

• 11:30 a.m. Diamond Bluff Cemetery

• Noon, Svea Lutheran Cemetery

Elmwood

The Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will hold their Memorial Day program on May 27, 2019, at the Elmwood Veteran's Memorial Park, Elmwood. This year's speaker is Sgt. Collin Nevin, a member of the Crain-Ottman Post. In case of rain the service will be held in the Elmwood Auditorium.

The schedule for the outlying cemeteries is as follows:

• St. John's Lutheran (Hatchville) 8:15 a.m.

• Oakridge (Reed) 8:30 a.m.

• Spring Lake (both) 8:50 a.m.

• Sacred Heart (Farm Hill) 9:30 a.m.

• Old Rock Elm 9:45 a.m.

• Poplar Hill 10 a.m.

• Veteran's Memorial Park 11 a.m.

All Legion and Auxiliary members who plan on going to all of the outlying cemeteries, please be at the Elmwood Auditorium by 7:45 a.m. Departure time will be at 8 a.m. There will be a pot-luck dinner following the service at the Elmwood Auditorium. Please bring your own chair as they will not be provided.

Ellsworth

On May 27, 2019 the Ellsworth Memorial Day program will be held at the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium.

Our Savior's Cemetery Memorial Service will be after church on Sunday, May 26.

For Honor Guard Members and Legionnaires desiring to visit the cemeteries: our Memorial Day will begin with coffee and donuts at 6 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Kinne- Englehart Post 204 will visit cemeteries in three separate squads:

Squad 1

• Maple Grove 7:45 a.m.

• United Church of Christ 8 a.m.

• Zion Covenant 8:25 a.m.

• Old Clayfield 8:45 a.m.

• Clayfield 9 a.m.

Squad 2

• St. Francis 7:45 a.m.

• Thurston Hill 8 a.m.

• Beldenville 8:15 a.m.

• Beldenville Civil War Grave 8:35 a.m.

• El Paso 8:50 a.m.

• Lost Creek 9:05 a.m.

Squad 3

• Hartland Presbyterian 7:45 a.m.

• Bethlehem Lutheran 8 a.m.

• Bethel Covenant (Moeville) 8:25 a.m.

• Trimbelle 8:55 a.m.

A parade from Legion Hall to Main St., East on Main to Chestnut, South on Chestnut to the Senior High School Cafetorium will take place at 9:45 a.m.

Musical selections performed by the Ellsworth High School band will be directed by Nick Junker at 10:45 a.m. As part of the program, speaker Donna Swenson will introduce the 100th year of the American Legion before a tribute to deceased veterans, a wreath ceremony, flag folding, prayer and a concluding firing gun salute and playing of taps.

At 11:30 a.m. a lunch at the Legion Hall will be held.

Maiden Rock

Maiden Rock American Legion will hold ceremonies at the following cemeteries:

• 7:25 a.m. Little Plum;

• 7:40 a.m. Frankfort;

• 7:55 a.m. Porcupine;

• 8:25 a.m. Moravian;

• 8:35 a.m. Old Sabylund;

• 8:50 a.m. New Stockholm Cemetery;

• 9:05 a.m. Old Stockholm;

• 9:30 a.m. Oakwood Pepin;

• 10 a.m. New Sabylund;

• 10:15 a.m. Swedish Methodist;

• 10:45 a.m. Maiden Rock;

• 11 a.m. Lake Pepin lakeshore for those who died at sea.

Plum City

Frank Gilles American Legion Post No. 365 and Auxiliary Unit No. 365 are gearing up for their 2019 Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27, 2019.

As part of the 2019 Memorial Day Service, Post No. 365 will visit five local cemeteries:

• Free Home 9:30 a.m.

• Lund 9:50 a.m.

• Ono 10:10 a.m.

• Town of Union/Village of Plum City and St. John's 10:30 a.m.

The names of all known veterans will be read as part of the ceremonial service, followed by the Chaplain's final prayer, a rifle salute and taps.

Post No. 365 will stop at Plum City High School at 11 a.m. to honor those veterans who lost their lives while serving in the military and the Plum City Care Center/The Seasons at 11:15 a.m. to honor the veterans who are homebound. American and Auxiliary flags will be placed on each of the veteran's and deceased auxiliary members' graves prior to Memorial Day. Poppies will also be distributed at each cemetery during the above times.

A 50-60 minute patriotic concert performed by the Plum City Middle School Band, under the direction of Mrs. Connie Mann, will take place at Spring Pond Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the public ceremony presented by Post No. 365.

The ceremony will include the laying of a wreath honoring all veterans who are deceased, along with a second wreath honoring those who have been lost at sea during the wars. A final salute and taps will conclude the Memorial Day Service.

A Memory Tree will be at the Spring Pond Park for those who would like to honor their loved ones by placing a poppy or tag (with the loved one's name written on it) on the tree. All the poppies and tags on the tree will then be used for making next year's memorial wreaths.

Immediately following the Memorial Day Service, Frank Gilles American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 365 will hold a Memorial Day Program at the Spring Pond Park (weather permitting). The program will include the recognition of participants who are winners of the Poppy Poster Contest and the Americanism Essay Contest. The winning essays will be read at this time. A light free will donation picnic lunch will be served by Auxiliary Unit No. 365 during the memorial service and program.

Please bring your lawn chairs as seating areas are limited.

Prescott

Pierce County VFW and Prescott American Legion members will gather at the Legion Hall 8-8:30 a.m.

• 9 a.m. firing at the hall

• 9:15 a.m. Prescott Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

• 9:30 a.m. St. Mary's Cemetery in Big River

• 9:45 a.m. St. John's Cemetery

• 10 a.m. Mercord Mill Park

• 10:15 a.m. No Name Saloon, as they raise their new flag

• 10:30 a.m. parade to Veterans Triangle from Prescott Middle School

• 11:15 a.m. service at Veterans Triangle

Immediately following, the honor guard will then join the Memorial Day parade which will start at the Prescott Middle School, head towards The Veteran's Triangle at St. Joseph's and Pine Glen Cemeteries for a service at 11:15am.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley American Legion Post 227 Memorial Day observance will be held at 9 a.m. at Handy Andy Park.

Guest speaker and member of the clergy will address those present; Spring Valley High School band will perform music. Commander is Pete Esanbock.

Lunch will be served by the Legion and Auxiliary: hotdogs, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, bars and beverages; free will donation.