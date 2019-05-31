'Shake up your summer' at the Pierce County Fair

Don't let time get away from you as Open Class exhibit entries must be postmarked or received in the Fair Office by 4:30 p.m. June 19, 2019. An entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm on page 11 under the Fair book tab.

Don't miss the pre-Fair high-flying, fast-paced dirt bike and ATV motocross event. Local participants are welcome to race. Food and beer will be available on the grounds and in the beer garden.

New this year, the Fair will be offering interactive contests on Thursday and Friday. Watch for more details about the "Diaper Derby" for infants and tots, as well as "Pierce County Says....." game show debuting on Thursday.

On Friday, the Fair needs you to search your closets for our "Unusual Hat" and "Ugliest Bridesmaid/Wedding Dress" contests. What was in style years ago may make for a good laugh today. So watch for details on our Facebook page, website and local newspaper articles on how to enter. You may be the lucky winner and earn a prize.

The Beer Garden hours during the Fair have been set: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The beer garden area is located behind the midway on the west side of the grounds and also into the grandstand area. A selection of beer and wine will be available for purchase, including new selections. Karaoke will be offered within the Beer Garden on Friday and Saturday nights.

Thursday, the opening day of the Fair, will feature free chainsaw carving demonstrations; Nick's Kids Music Show, Barnyard Adventure Show and a Game Show, as well as Farmer Bob, who's an old time story teller who will have his old John Deere tractor on display.

The famous Pierce County Fair Talent Show will continue on Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp. We are welcoming contestants from St. Croix County as well as all towns in Pierce County to perform. Register early by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or watch your favorite paper for details and be the winner of cash prize money.

A pull of a different sort, the pedal tractor pull, will run on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. between the Seyforth and Kenny Hines Memorial buildings. This event is always a kid's favorite and is enjoyable for other fairgoers to watch. Six different age groups for each boys and girls from under age 4 through ages 12 are welcome to participate in this free event.

The grandstand schedule has been set. The Gopher State Garden Tractor Pull will kick off the

Fair on Thursday night starting at 6:30 pm. This is a free event. We will be doubling the roar in the grandstands on Friday night with the combined Tractor and Truck Pull starting at 6:30 p.m. Come support your favorite red or green colored implement or truck manufacturer on Friday night. The Demo Derby will fill the grandstands to capacity on Saturday night. To top off the weekends activities, a free pony pull will be held on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the free horse pull at 12:30 p.m.

Friday at the Fair offers our 62 and better visitors a reduced priced admission of $2. Come enjoy this activity-filled day featuring the Most Admired Senior Citizen presentation kicking off the morning, more chainsaw carving, free entertainment and "Kartoon" Caricatures during the day. We are excited about Due North, an A Cappella vocal group who will perform Friday night with two shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m. We knew they were something special when we saw them perform at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention held in January, so don't miss this exciting act.

Come back on Saturday for the Talent Show Finals at 11 a.m. and enjoy Vicky Emerson, pianist/singer/songwriter, originally from Pierce County as well as Noah Sonie, a mentalist and magician, with more caricatures throughout the day. Stick around for the enjoyable musical variety duo The Memories, who will perform three shows in the evening at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

The Fair will continue its "Salute to Veterans" with free admission to veterans on Sunday. Our hopes are that this weekend day will accommodate all veterans, old and young. The veterans will lead a ceremony on Sunday in the picnic shelter at 11:30 a.m.

Also on Sunday, following the veterans ceremony, we will recognize the Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms in Pierce County for 2019.

Sunday's featured musical act, Colleen Raye/Tony Cuchetti and the CW Collection will take the stage at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A free bike drawing for children 9 and under, co-sponsored by the Pierce County Fair and Mr. Ed's Magical Midway, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Picnic Shelter between Colleen Raye's shows. As in the past, the child must be present to win.

Don't forget about all the great food options during the Fair. Come any day and enjoy corn dogs, corn on the cob, grilled cheeseburgers, hot beef plates, mini-donuts, deep fried cheese curds, island noodles, pie and ice cream and famous 4-H malts.

More Fair information can be obtained at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm or by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI).