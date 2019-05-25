Search
    Volunteers take on 'Operation: Broadway St.' after rescheduling

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Jennifer Thatcher, bottom left, and Linda Johnson, bottom right, conquer a landscaping task along the alleyway on Broadway Street in Ellsworth. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Tom Lawton, left, and Becky Beissel, middle, work together to reside and paint a building on Broadway Street during "Operation: Broadway St." May 23 in East Ellsworth. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Kim Beebe, left, overlooks a few volunteers working on the alleyway on Broadway Street on May 23. Rita Lawton, right, cuts pool noodles to create some makeshift street art on a chain link fence. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Large potted plants sit waiting to be placed along the street on the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in Ellsworth. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Raynee Farrell, left, asks a volunteer to sign a waiver upon arrival prior to getting to work. Volunteers were asked to bring their own gloves and tools to the site. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Nearly 25 volunteers signed up to dedicate service time May 23 from 5-8 p.m. for "Operation: Broadway St.," an East End Park facelift project in Ellsworth, according to Raynee Farrell.

    Farrell is a member of the Executive Committee on the Board of Directors for the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce.

    The project day had been rescheduled from May 18 due to rainy weather.

    Those signed up volunteered for varying shifts to work on potting and hanging flowers, minor residing on buildings, painting, sweeping and landscaping on Broadway Street.

    Efforts for the "Operation: Broadway St." project were a part of the Ellsworth: Envision, Enhance, Enjoy! long-term plan. Also, Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, which takes place in the East End, is scheduled for June 21-22.

    Rachel Helgeson

