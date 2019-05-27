Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rainy Memorial Day in Ellsworth, celebrating 100th anniversary of American Legion

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 5:39 p.m.
    With the rainy forecast, Ellsworth cancelled the Memorial Day parade but continued with their indoor program at the high school cafetorium. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Gerald Christiansen led the posting of the colors to commence the ceremony at Ellsworth Senior High School Cafetorium May 27. Legion honor guard members in the audience saluted. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Ellsworth Legion Post 204 Commander Donna Swenson served as the Master of Ceremonies during the Memorial Day program. Her speech highlighted the 100th year of the national American Legion which originated in Paris, France in 1919. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Glenn Wakefield and Dave Voelker folded the American flag beneath the hung flag in the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium. Gerald Christiansen spoke during the folding demonstration, detailing the symbolism behind each fold. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Phyllis Beastrom, Ellsworth Post 204 Auxiliary President (left), and Post 204 Commander Donna Swenson (right) return to their place on the stage after placing the poppy wreath on the white cross. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Women clad in American flag-patterned scarves lined the front row of the audience in the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium during the Memorial Day program. Gold Star mothers, those who had lost sons or daughters in the service, were recognized during the program by Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    Though the rain kept the Memorial Day parade from marching on for the morning of May 27, the Kinne-Englehart Post 204 American Legion proceeded with their indoor program.

    Post 204 Commander and Master of Ceremonies Donna Swenson paid tribute to fallen soldiers, retired military personnel and active duty servicemen and women alongside Pastor Rodney Wicklund from Living Waters Christian Fellowship, Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom, legion member Gerald Christiansen and the Ellsworth High School Band.

    Swenson also gave a speech highlighting the purpose of the national American Legion as it is celebrated for its 100th year of establishment.

    The Legion was born in Paris, France in March 1919 after World War I ceased. The group was formed in support of wounded comrades, to help surviving spouses and orphans, to protect American democracy and was a different kind of veteran's association.

    "It would be like none before it, or any that would follow," Swenson detailed.

    Dave Voelker and Gerald Christiansen from Post 204 gave tribute to 15 area deceased veterans and Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom honored three late auxiliary members who have served for decades. Beastrom also honored Peggy Hoyer who lost her son, Army Pfc. Bert Hoyer, in the Iraqi war in 2004.

    Following the ceremony a luncheon was held at the Ellsworth Legion Hall prepared by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 204.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsMemorial Day 2019TributeveteransMilitaryellsworth high schoolEllsworth American Legion Post 204American Legion Auxiliary Post 204
    Rachel Helgeson

    Rachel Helgeson

    rhelgeson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7864