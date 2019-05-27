Post 204 Commander and Master of Ceremonies Donna Swenson paid tribute to fallen soldiers, retired military personnel and active duty servicemen and women alongside Pastor Rodney Wicklund from Living Waters Christian Fellowship, Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom, legion member Gerald Christiansen and the Ellsworth High School Band.

Swenson also gave a speech highlighting the purpose of the national American Legion as it is celebrated for its 100th year of establishment.

The Legion was born in Paris, France in March 1919 after World War I ceased. The group was formed in support of wounded comrades, to help surviving spouses and orphans, to protect American democracy and was a different kind of veteran's association.

"It would be like none before it, or any that would follow," Swenson detailed.

Dave Voelker and Gerald Christiansen from Post 204 gave tribute to 15 area deceased veterans and Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom honored three late auxiliary members who have served for decades. Beastrom also honored Peggy Hoyer who lost her son, Army Pfc. Bert Hoyer, in the Iraqi war in 2004.

Following the ceremony a luncheon was held at the Ellsworth Legion Hall prepared by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 204.