    Prescott High School graduates flip the tassel, look to the future

    By Brian Mozey Today at 3:50 p.m.
    The Prescott High School graduating class threw their graduation caps in the air as they celebrated graduation day on Saturday, May 25 at Prescott High School. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 11
    Prescott High School graduated 86 students on Saturday, May 25 as the senior class moved their tassels after receiving their diplomas. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 11
    The Prescott choir sings two songs during the Prescott High School graduation on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 11
    Prescott principal Josh Fiege gives senior Madelynne Stites an award for being named valedictorian of the senior class. The senior class graduated at Prescott High School on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 11
    Madelynne Stites (left), the valedictorian award recipient, and Allison Murphy (right), the salutatorian award recipient, said a few words to the Prescott High School senior class on graduation day on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 11
    Carson Stenroos shakes the hand of school board member Steve Sizemore as he receives his diploma at the Prescott High School graduation on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 11
    Sierra Abbott (left) and Avery Goehring (right) walk into the Prescott High School gymnasium on Saturday, May 25 as they were two of 86 students graduating from Prescott this year. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 11
    Prescott superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza took a few moments to speak to the Prescott High School graduating class on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 11
    Carson Stenroos (left), the student council president, and Cody Rohl (right), the school board student representative, took turns saying the names of the graduating class at Prescott High School's graduation day on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 11
    The Prescott band performed a variety of songs in the senior selection at the Prescott High School graduation on Saturday, May 25. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 11
    Prescott principal Josh Fiege addressed the senior class on Saturday, May 25 as he congratulated the 86 students that graduated at Prescott High School. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 11

    The graduation caps soared in the air to signify another senior class graduating from Prescott High School Saturday, May 25. There were many hugs, tears and smiles on the students' and parents' faces as the 86 seniors moved their tassels and became the newest class of graduated Cardinals.

    In the Josh Fiege's speech, the principal wanted the senior class to focus on three key points in their future. Those three included: figuring out who you are, failing forward and doing good. The valedictorian, Madelynne Stites, and salutatorian award winner, Allison Murphy, shared the stage in their address to the class.

    Stites used phrases from "Oh, the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss to put smiles on the graduating faces, while Murphy looked back on the journey from elementary school to today as seniors. Finally, Carson Stenroos, the student council president, listed some of the things he'll miss most from Prescott High School that brought back many memories for the 2019 class.

    The hour and a half ceremony was capped off with fist bumps and high-fives between the students as they walked out of the gymnasium with diplomas in their hands and a big future ahead of them.

    Brian Mozey

    I am the sports writer for the Woodbury Bulletin and South Washington County Bulletin. I'm a graduate from the Greenlee School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Iowa State University and have always had a passion for sports since a young age. Whether it was watching or playing sports, I always knew sports would be in my career. I've been born and raised in the suburbs of Minneapolis and look forward to continuing to learn more about the Woodbury and Cottage Grove area throughout my time in this position. 

    bmozey@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7859