In the Josh Fiege's speech, the principal wanted the senior class to focus on three key points in their future. Those three included: figuring out who you are, failing forward and doing good. The valedictorian, Madelynne Stites, and salutatorian award winner, Allison Murphy, shared the stage in their address to the class.

Stites used phrases from "Oh, the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss to put smiles on the graduating faces, while Murphy looked back on the journey from elementary school to today as seniors. Finally, Carson Stenroos, the student council president, listed some of the things he'll miss most from Prescott High School that brought back many memories for the 2019 class.

The hour and a half ceremony was capped off with fist bumps and high-fives between the students as they walked out of the gymnasium with diplomas in their hands and a big future ahead of them.