Fifty days until the Pierce County Fair

In preparing for this year's event, Fair Manager Ann Webb came across an article "County Fairs Are Still Important" on theodysseyonline.com. The article was written by a former 4-H'er, Rylee Derrer, who returned to her local fair no longer as an exhibitor, but as a fairgoer. She gained an entirely new perspective and appreciation for what she used to consider "just a county fair." Here is a section of her article that highlights the importance of a county fair.

"There's more to Fairs than just fried food and Ferris wheels. More and more, society has begun to question the relevance and value of a county fair when less than 2% of the population is actively involved in production agriculture. Fairs and livestock exhibitions are the foundation of agriculture promotion in our society and, as our population continues to shift to a more urban demographics, it is the responsibility of a county fair to remind the public of the key role that agriculture and rural communities will continue to play in our economy and daily lives.

"Fairs not only promote agriculture, but also supply jobs; support rural economic development and local commerce; and provide opportunities for youth and adult education.

"The success of a fair is dependent on its volunteers and youth through programs like 4-H, whether they're exhibiting livestock, crops and clothing..."

She goes on to say "Fairs are the connecting point of the people and products that showcase our heritage. I encourage everyone to take time this summer to visit your local county or state fair. Take a stroll through the barns, strike up a conversation with a young exhibitor about his or her project. Watch the 4-H auction, maybe bid on an animal, and see how the hard work put in by the owner truly pays off. Experience a demolition derby, a concert, or play some carnival games with your family. Whether you are a lifetime attendee or have never set foot on a fairgrounds, now is the best time to get involved in one of the countries oldest traditions — you will not regret it."

At the Pierce County Fair, we strive to make your experience enjoyable with a variety of entertainment, great home-cooked food options and large displays of 4-H and Open exhibits. We have beautiful shady grounds with great seating options for resting or visiting with old acquaintances. Be sure to check out the Pierce County Fair; as the article stated, "you will not regret it."

Contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or check out www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm for information. Remember it's your fair.