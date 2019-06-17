Search
    4th annual Community Safety Day educates all

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Tom Boyer, Chief of Baldwin Area Emergency Medical Services, briefs Diane (left) and Larry Madson on a CPR machine which allows EMS workers to perform CPR on a patient while transporting them. Diane and Larry brought their grandchildren for the first time to Community Safety Day and enjoyed themselves, they said. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5
    Children and adults were invited to try out smoke safety training in a miniature house rigged to simulate a house fire. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Brad Jorgenson, Assistant Director of EMS for the Spring Valley Area Emergency Services, hands out a card to participant Gage Peterson who wanted to be part of the drawing at the end. At each training station, stickers were put on the cards to signify the completion of a lesson. Winners of the drawing were awarded prizes. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Ella Obermueller (left) and cousin Aubrey Timm collect free promotional items from Joe Hochman with Day and Nite Towing, LLC. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    (From left) Asher, Sara, Ezra and Anna Sauve stand with their mother Jenny Sauve to receive a mini safety training lesson from park rangers Erika Van Krevelen and William Schmidt at the Spring Valley Syverson Practice Field for Community Safety Day June 14. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Twenty-five emergency service units from the area organized June 14 to educate local families and attendees on safety tips for various activities and first response situations.

    This event, called Community Safety Day, has added 15 service units since its inception in 2015, according to Brad Jorgenson, Assistant Director of Emergency Medical Services for Spring Valley Area Emergency Services.

    For the last three years, the event has taken place at Syverson Practice Field near the dam in Spring Valley after moving from Spring Valley High School.

    "We had the idea to give back to the community and collaborate as partners," Jorgenson said.

    Participants are each given a card which is then filled with stickers after completing educational lessons from the emergency service unit stations.

    Attendees learned precautions and tips for everything from kayaking to mouthguard wear to smoke safety action steps. Each station also offered promotional items at no cost which related to respective safety lessons.

    Children were also invited to step up into ambulances, fire trucks and farm equipment displayed in the field.

    Those who returned their card with stickers were put into a drawing at the end to win prizes like a scooter, fishing gear and a life vest.

    Rachel Helgeson

    Rachel Helgeson

    rhelgeson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7864
