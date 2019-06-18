East End Chalk Fest shows off local talent

After doing some brainstorming, Jakes came up with the East End Chalk Fest, which was held Saturday, June 15.

"This was so much fun and the response from all the participants was so positive! It was really neat having spectators come through and watch the artists create and comment on their work," Jakes said. "After seeing how the first year played out and how much everyone has enjoyed it, I hope we can double or triple the participants for next year and line the sidewalks with beautiful art!"

According to Jakes, 16 people participated in the judged areas, while another 20 children added their creative flair to the kids section.

"There were two judges. One from Niki's Eastender and one from Broz Bar. The judges were looking for creativity, originality and eye catching chalk art," Jakes said.

The winner of the first Chalk Fest art contest was Cloey Zeien of Ellsworth. Haley Herem and Julie P. were honorable mentions in this year's contest.

"Cloey created the half wolf, half fox. She wasn't sure what to create until a friend had suggested making a combination of their two favorite animals," Jakes said.