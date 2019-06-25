Funsters bring fun to East End Park
On Thursday, June 27, the Ellsworth Funsters will provide family activities in Ellsworth's East End Park to coincide with the Farmers Market. Smokey Treats BBQ will be on hand to serve up a picnic meal for purchase.
Each week during the summer a local organization or church group is providing fun activities in collaboration with St. Paul's United Church of Christ, The Ellsworth Public Library, Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Connect Communities.Yard games are available to play on street level in front of the market. Stop in at East End park each week to see what events are happening.
The market will be closed on July 4.