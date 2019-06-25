St. Croix County Fair is just around the corner

the local fair you can register for the St. Croix County Fair under the Junior Fair Departments.

This year, July 17-21, St. Croix County is celebrating more than 125 years of the St. Croix County Fair. The theme is "Blue Jeans & Country Dreams." Of course, the absolute highlight of the fair is the Junior Fair, Open Class, and Senior Citizen exhibits. From the 4-H chocolate chip cookies to the intricately detailed heirloom quilt, the St. Croix County Fair has it all. For your viewing pleasure there are more than 10,000 entries and more than 8,000 exhibits at the fair. Be sure to go watch a cattle show, stroll through the photography exhibits, and taste some mouth-watering fair food. With lots of shade, blacktopped pathways, plenty of benches and picnic tables, it makes a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Wednesday, July 17 is entry day for all non-animal Open Class, Senior Citizen and Junior Fair exhibits with conference judging for Junior Fair projects.

On Thursday, animals arrive at the fair, the carnival begins at 1 p.m. and lots of exhibits will be judged including the

educational exhibits.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday offer a full day of free entertainment, exhibit judging, special programs and events. Visit with us one or all days. Admission is free.

On Sunday, July 21, there will be a Salute to Veterans at Croix Court beginning at 10:30 a.m. with free parking for anyone who has served or is currently serving in the military; just show your military ID. Regular daily parking is $7.

Always popular for fairgoers are the petting zoo, kiddie tractor pull, dress a calf, mud races and mud volleyball. The Tiffany Creek special events area features a WHPA Horse Show on Thursday night, but if the whine of engines is more to your liking there will be 100+ hitch truck and tractor pull on Friday night, ATV mud races in the morning on Saturday and 4X4 mud races on Saturday night.

Contact the Fair Office at 715-565-3419 or check www.stcroixcofair.com for more information on daily events at the fair. Remember it's your county fair. Like them on Facebook at "St. Croix County Fair - Wisconsin".