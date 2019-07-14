2019 Pierce County Fair tickets available July 15

"Shake Up Your Summer" is the 2019 Fair theme, which runs from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 11 and features daily free entertainment, as well as 11,000-plus fair entries, fabulous food, more than 100 commercial exhibits and a great midway.

Season gate passes are good all four days of the Fair and a great value at only $12 if purchased in advance or $15 if purchased at the gate. Advance sale ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of 5 for $10 and are good all day Thursday and Friday; not valid on bumper cars and gravity storm rides. Quantities are limited on the ride tickets, so plan to buy early. Rides have size and height requirements.

Thank you to our county business supporters who have the advance tickets available at their location.

Ellsworth: Fair Office on the Fairgrounds, BMO Harris Bank, True Value Hardware, Nilssen's Foods and CCF Bank

Elmwood: Citizen's State Bank

Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin

Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank

River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware

After you purchase your tickets, you can start preparing for the four new contests being offered during the Fair: Diaper Derby, "Pierce County Says...", Unusual Hat and Ugliest Bridesmaid/Wedding Dress contest.

For more information, refer to the Fair flyer coming in your mail shortly, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm or call the Fair office at 715-273-6874. Like us on Facebook at Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI).