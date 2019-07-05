Atrium of Ellsworth to hold a Dementia Friends info session

"We are looking for local people to join in learning about dementia and helping people who are living with it in our community," Luther said. "Dementia Friends is the biggest ever initiative to change people's perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease. The Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the program to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts."

Approximately 110,000 people in Wisconsin are living with Alzheimer's, including at least 630 people in Pierce County. These numbers are expected to nearly double in the next 15-20 years, according to Luther.

"We encourage our community to come and find out what they can do to support neighbors, friends and even family members living with dementia. Please help to provide support for their journey!" Luther said.

Pre-registration for the event is not required. Anyone interested in attending the Dementia Friends Session may contact Margaret at the Atrium of Ellsworth at 715-273-5821 or Luther for more information.