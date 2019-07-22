2019 Pierce County Fair talent show prize money doubled

The Pierce County Fair is seeking amateur entertainers. All types of talent are encouraged including vocal, instrumental, dramatic readings, skits and dance. We welcome residents of St. Croix County to compete in our talent show as well.

There will be two divisions in each competition. The junior division is for those entering eighth grade and under and the senior division includes contestants entering the ninth grade through adult. The preliminary contests will be held in the Picnic Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. There will be four town categories:

• River Falls & St. Croix County

• Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City

• Prescott

• Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Bay City/Hager City.

First and second places will be awarded in each division from each town category, and each participant will receive a participation ribbon. First place will advance to the finals on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. In the finals, cash prizes of $250 and $100 will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each division. Thank you to MBA Musty-Barnhart Agency, Inc. of Ellsworth for increasing the prize money for this contest.

Please contact the local coordinator if you are interested in participating or would like more information. Town coordinators are:

• Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City, River Falls and St. Croix County, contact Peg Krasin at 715-425-2670

• Prescott, contact Courtney Lamb at 651-324-4041

• Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Hager City/Bay City, contact Maggie Jungmann at 715-821-5003.

Deadline to enter is Friday, Aug. 2, so enter now.

All towns will compete consecutively starting with River Falls, SV/Elm/PC, St. Croix Co., Prescott then ending with Ellsworth/MR/HC/BC. There will not be specific scheduled times for each town. So be sure to come at 6:30 p.m. sharp so you don't miss your favorite act.

If you can sing, dance, recite poetry, juggle, or do magic, come surprise, entertain and

astound us with your talents. The talent at the Pierce County Fair is outstanding.

The Pierce County Fair is your one stop shop for non-stop fun! Aug. 8-11, 2019, "Shake Up Your Summer at the Pierce County Fair." Visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.htm. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI)".