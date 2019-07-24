Polk County seeks volunteers for storm cleanup this weekend

Starting at 8 a.m. daily, volunteers will be registered and assigned to work projects. Work crews will be formed and work under the direction of qualified personnel. Volunteers should be in good physical shape and call 2-1-1 and indicate their availability.

Please plan on bringing long pants, solid footwear (boots preferred), gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, bug spray, and sun protection.

Volunteers experienced with chainsaws are encouraged to bring them along with appropriate personal safety equipment including chaps, helmet, eye protection and ear protection and be self-sufficient. Chainsaw operators will be selected based on capabilities and need.

At the VRC, rules for registration will include:

Participants must produce a driver’s license or other valid picture ID.

Participants may not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Minors will only be permitted if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No pets will be permitted.

Do not sign up for a particular job if it will be too physically challenging.

You must register and report to the Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) at Unity High School. The address for Unity High School is 1908 WI-46, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, located north of Balsam Lake, Polk County, Wisconsin. The VRC will be accepting volunteers daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have questions or concerns, please email EMERGENCYMGT@co.polk.wi.us or call 715-485-9280.